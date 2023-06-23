Ariana Madix’s breakup with Tom Sandoval was tough at first, but now the Vanderpump Rules star is focusing on her professional life.

A source tells ET that "Ariana is doing well and focused on her business ventures."

After news broke that Madix’s ex of nearly 10 years was having a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, the reality star took advantage of the moment and released a line of merch she started with fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star, Katie Maloney, called Something About Her. During the Vanderpump Rules reunion, the ladies revealed they made around $200,000 from the merch drop.

And though the duo hadn’t planned to open their sandwich shop for a while longer, Madix and Maloney decided to launch it early to cash in on the influx of support Madix received in the wake of Sandoval’s cheating.

"She was so angry, hurt, and going through the stages of grief after finding out about Tom and Raquel’s affair, but now she is moving on and forward with her life," the source told ET. "She doesn’t care as much and is in a good place."

Madix seems to be in a good place following the emotional and startling three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion special on Bravo. In one of the more shocking moments, host Andy Cohen asked if Sandoval had slept with any other women since sparking his affair with Leviss, to which Sandoval said he had not -- and denied rumors that he hooked up with another woman in Chicago last year.

Madix chimed in, "Well, you know who he did sleep with after he and Raquel started sleeping together? Me."

"She kept her T-shirt on, it was really hot," Sandoval shot back sarcastically.

The response was met with shock from Madix and Sandoval's co-stars. "You're such a f**king d**k," Lala Kent declared, as James Kennedy asked simply, "What the f**k dude? You're f**king disgusting."

In a recent cover story with Glamour, Madix revealed she has said yes to most sponsorship deals she’s been offered in hopes to gain financial independence for her and her family.

"We have no generational wealth in our family," she said. "I want to make enough money to be able to take care of my mom and my brother and any other family members who may or may not need it. I never want to worry about it ever, ever, ever. So I will work as much as possible to not have to," said Madix.

Madix has made lucrative deals with Bellesa Sex Toys, Bic Razors, Bloomingdale’s, Uber One, Boys Lie, Joyburst Flavored Seltzer and Lay’s Chips.

Aside from making money, the 37-year-old reality star also has a new love, Daniel Wai. Recently, the pair was all smiles in a cozied-up snap from The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, with the fitness trainer detailing how he and her friends pulled off an epic surprise for the Vanderpump Rules star.

"She thought she was coming here for a dinner, but got surprised by @bradxbrad on the plane then @melissa.marie.3 @meganruth11 @meredithk8 @jasminegoode_ @norms_k @laurenb33 @rwangg @jennjenng @davekaplannyc @chef_michael_jenkins all in the city for @govballnyc," Wai captioned the photo, which was also shared on Madix's page.

Among the festival highlights shared were performances by Odesza, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar. The merrymaking didn't stop there, as the group shared on their Instagram Stories plenty of photos and videos of their fun-filled weekend in the Big Apple that included food, drinks, dancing and sparklers.

In April, Madix and Wai sparked romance rumors when they partied together at Coachella. ET exclusively reported that the two had been "casually dating" for a month at the time, after connecting at a friend's wedding in Mexico.

Madix was photographed dancing and enjoying herself in Oaxaca, Mexico, which is where she met Wai, and they "really hit it off." Madix planned to attend the wedding long before news broke that Sandoval cheated on her.

ET learned that since the wedding, Madix and Wai had been "having fun" and are "casually hanging out with no label."

Madix and Wai have both worked in the hospitality industry and shared several friends in common, but didn’t connect until the wedding. Madix's friends find Wai to be "a breath of fresh air."

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Sandoval Clarifies 'Bodyshaming' Comments About Ariana Madix at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Tom Sandoval Clarifies 'Bodyshaming' Comments About Ariana Madix at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Tom Sandoval & Raquel Flirt in Front of Ariana in Unaired 'VPR' Scene

Andy Cohen Says He Was 'Wrong' to Suggest This About Raquel Leviss

Lala Kent Says She 'Felt Dirty' Attacking Raquel Leviss on 'VPR'

Kaley Cuoco Jokes About Having a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ True Crime-Style Podcast (Exclusive)

Related Gallery