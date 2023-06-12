Ariana Madix enjoyed an early birthday celebration with her new love, Daniel Wai. The pair was all smiles in a cozied-up snap from The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, with the fitness trainer detailing how he and her friends pulled off an epic surprise for the Vanderpump Rules star.

"She thought she was coming here for a dinner, but got surprised by @bradxbrad on the plane then @melissa.marie.3 @meganruth11 @meredithk8 @jasminegoode_ @norms_k @laurenb33 @rwangg @jennjenng @davekaplannyc @chef_michael_jenkins all in the city for @govballnyc," Wai captioned the photo, which was also shared on Madix's page.

The merrymaking didn't stop there, as the group shared plenty of photos and videos of their fun-filled weekend in the Big Apple that included food, drinks, dancing and sparklers on their Instagram Stories. Among the festival highlights shared were performances by Odesza, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar.

Jasmine Good / Instagram

Jasmine Goode / Instagram

Bradley Kearns / Instagram

Bradley Kearns / Instagram

Bradley Kearns / Instagram

The festivities come a few weeks before Madix is due to celebrate her latest trip around the sun. The reality star turns 38 on June 24.

Back in April, Madix and Wai sparked romance rumors when they partied together at Coachella. ET exclusively reported that the two had been "casually dating" for a month at the time, after connecting at a friend's wedding in Mexico.

Madix was photographed dancing and enjoying herself in Oaxaca, Mexico, which is where she met Wai, and they "really hit it off." Madix planned to attend the wedding long before news broke that her ex, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with the former couple's friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss.

ET learned that since the wedding, Madix and Wai had been "having fun" and were "casually hanging out with no label."

Madix and Wai have both worked in the hospitality industry and shared several friends in common, but didn’t connect until the wedding. Madix's friends find Wai to be "a breath of fresh air."

Madix's whirlwind New York weekend comes on the heels of an explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion, which saw her face off with both Sandoval and Leviss.

"Selfish does not f**king cover it, b***h!” Madix snarled at Leviss. "Diabolical, demented, disgusting, subhuman. Let’s start getting a better vocabulary to describe your f**king actions, ‘cause selfish does not f**king cover it."

Catch up on the ongoing Scandoval drama below.

Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Had Sex While She Was Home



