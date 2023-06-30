Why Tom Sandoval Isn't Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' as Season 11 Begins Production
Tom Sandoval Clarifies 'Bodyshaming' Comments About Ariana Madix…
Travis Barker Is ‘Constantly Kissing’ Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby…
Naomi Campbell Reveals She's Become a Mom at 50
U.S. Coast Guard Announces 'Presumed Human Remains' Recovered Fr…
Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Rock Star-Themed …
Why 'Boy Meets World' Cast Was Surprised After Co-Star Ben Savag…
'Vanderpump Rules': Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright on Scandova…
Titanic Tourist Submersible: Mother of Teen Who Died Says She Le…
Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim Kardashian Is ‘Intolerable’
'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship …
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Insists She Did Not Pre…
Why Kim Kardashian Called Sister Kourtney Kardashian a ‘Hater’
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Have a Baby Name: …
Watch Lizzo's Tearful Reaction to Beyoncé Name Dropping Her Duri…
Why Sarah Jessica Parker Is 'Thrilled' About Kim Cattrall 'And J…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Kelsea Ballerini Hit in Face by Flying Object in Middle of Conce…
John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen Want Even More Kids After…
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…
Filming is underway on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, but the popular Bravo reality series is still missing a few key players.
A source told ET on Friday that Tom Sandoval -- one of the three Vanderpump stars involved in the now-infamous cheating scandal known as "#Scandoval" -- is not currently filming for the series, because he's currently shooting another reality series, Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
This news comes just a few days after reporting that Raquel Leviss -- with whom Sandoval cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix -- has not yet finalized her contract to appear on the new season.
A source told ET earlier this week, "The Vanderpump Rules cast is set to pick up filming for next season on Wednesday. They have all signed back on except for Raquel." The same source also told ET that Leviss' team and Bravo are currently in negotiations but nothing has been finalized.
ET has reached out to Leviss' team but haven't heard back. TMZ was first to report the news.
It was during Peacock's extended version of part 2 of VPR's recent season 10 reunion when Leviss, 28, told Andy Cohen that her future with the hit series hangs in the balance. During that one-on-one interview, Cohen asked her if she thinks she'll come back to the reality show that helped set Scandoval in motion.
"Um, I don't know," she said. "It's in question right now. I want to."
On April 14, ET exclusively reported that Leviss had checked into a mental health treatment facility and had planned to do so even before her affair with Sandoval, 39 -- which torpedoed his nine-year relationship with Madix, 38 -- was brought to light.
Leviss' rep told ET at the time, "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."
RELATED CONTENT:
What's Next For Ariana Madix After Emotional 'VPR' Reunion
'VPR’ Reunion: Fans React to Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Conversation
Raquel Leviss Talks Future on 'Vanderpump Rules' After Scandoval