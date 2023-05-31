'Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: Fans React to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Private Conversation
As the Vanderpump Rules reunion continues, so does the drama, with part two of the three-part reunion special seeing Tom Sandoval come undone at the seams.
As the cast continues to berate Sandoval for his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, Sandoval grows increasingly frustrated and makes several attempts to talk to Leviss off-camera. While his is not the only tantrum thrown during the reunion, with James Kennedy already walking off set more than once, fans couldn't help but react to Sandoval nearly bringing filming to a halt after not getting his way.
"I'm in a very delicate position right now' LMAO stop #VanderpumpRules," one viewer tweeted, poking fun at Sandoval's outburst.
"Scandoval is spiraling out because they won’t allow him to manipulate Raquel away from the cameras. Keep those cameras ROLLING. #VanderpumpRules #pumprules," another fan wrote.
Fans also reacted to Leviss and Sandoval's conversation in Leviss' trailer, with many attacking the pair for their lack of accountability for their part in the affair, thereby ending Sandoval's nine-year-long relationship with Ariana Madix.
"'we haven’t lied about anything besides this affair' is a WILD line 😭😭😭 #VanderpumpRules," one user wrote.
Another user wrote, "raquel isn't cool with the optics of the actual RELATIONSHIP that she home wrecked #pumprulesreunion #VanderpumpRules."
See more reactions to part two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion below:
The three-part Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion continues Wednesday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.
