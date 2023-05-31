As the Vanderpump Rules reunion continues, so does the drama, with part two of the three-part reunion special seeing Tom Sandoval come undone at the seams.

As the cast continues to berate Sandoval for his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, Sandoval grows increasingly frustrated and makes several attempts to talk to Leviss off-camera. While his is not the only tantrum thrown during the reunion, with James Kennedy already walking off set more than once, fans couldn't help but react to Sandoval nearly bringing filming to a halt after not getting his way.

"I'm in a very delicate position right now' LMAO stop #VanderpumpRules," one viewer tweeted, poking fun at Sandoval's outburst.

“I’m in a very delicate position right now” LMAO stop #VanderpumpRules — Ashley (@HeyAsh89) June 1, 2023

"Scandoval is spiraling out because they won’t allow him to manipulate Raquel away from the cameras. Keep those cameras ROLLING. #VanderpumpRules #pumprules," another fan wrote.

Scandoval is spiraling out because they won’t allow him to manipulate Raquel away from the cameras. Keep those cameras ROLLING. #VanderpumpRules#pumprules — Trader Josefina (@thingsidecided1) June 1, 2023

Fans also reacted to Leviss and Sandoval's conversation in Leviss' trailer, with many attacking the pair for their lack of accountability for their part in the affair, thereby ending Sandoval's nine-year-long relationship with Ariana Madix.

"'we haven’t lied about anything besides this affair' is a WILD line 😭😭😭 #VanderpumpRules," one user wrote.

“we haven’t lied about anything besides this affair” is a WILD line 😭😭😭 #VanderpumpRules — chan (@chandyvan) June 1, 2023

Another user wrote, "raquel isn't cool with the optics of the actual RELATIONSHIP that she home wrecked #pumprulesreunion #VanderpumpRules."

raquel isn't cool with the optics of the actual RELATIONSHIP that she home wrecked #pumprulesreunion#VanderpumpRules — SRANT (@srant2_0) June 1, 2023

See more reactions to part two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion below:

Ugh the fact that Sandoval is even walking to raquelles trailer yuck 🤮 shows a lot in his character #VanderpumpRules#vpr — Praisedalourd (@praisedalourd) June 1, 2023

Not Raquel upset about Sandoval and Ariana being intimate 😭 #PUMPRULES#VanderpumpRules — HomelessToothless (@toothlessor) June 1, 2023

Lol you two are are the only ones who don’t think you’re pathological liars #vanderpumprules — thebadseed (@queenbitched) June 1, 2023

Tom you literally signed up to be on a reality show.. I’m sure everything the producer just said to you is literally in your contract! If you and Rachel are together y’all are on film and that’s on period! #VanderpumpRules — Noah Redstone (@oboenoah) June 1, 2023

When your side chick finds out you are still sleeping with your girlfriend. 😂😂😂 he can’t answer the question or look at her in the eye. Again Sandoval using the dumbest examples as to why Ariana was awful. Those glittery close are hideous #pumprulesreunion#pumprulespic.twitter.com/Q7CnocVbS7 — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) June 1, 2023

Scandoval doing the absolute most to get the cameras off him & Raquel so he can concoct some twist to a new revelation that came out I’m sure 😭 #VanderpumpRules#vpr — •☪ૐ•☮• (@jumANJiii_) June 1, 2023

SCANDOVAL wanting time with Rachel off camera is so fucking telling. What a malignant narcissistic POS #VanderpumpRules — Elizabeth Zimmerman (@Elizabe66743190) June 1, 2023

My mind cannot handle this. Tom is losing his shit! He just wants to go off and coach her #VanderpumpRules — Errin spooniesnaps (@spooniesnaps) June 1, 2023

Sandoval is truly the worst person on reality tv ever, if you don't want to film DONT SIGN UP dummy #VanderpumpRules — Mate0 😏 (@peace2_mateo) June 1, 2023

Since he didn’t properly line his story with swhartz now he wants to do it with Rachel #VanderpumpRules — InsertName (@LaLlama50) June 1, 2023

Me, every time Sandoval asks to speak to Raquel without being filmed #VanderpumpRules#pumprulesreunionpic.twitter.com/ghJUoSbmaf — Tori Burns (@tarheeltori) June 1, 2023

nah bruh , & James is still in love with Raquel … #VanderpumpRules — Pharmacist 🍃™️🙄 (@kuhTEEnuhJ) June 1, 2023

If James Kennedy gets outta his seat one more time!! #VanderpumpRules#pumprulesreunionpic.twitter.com/dkXwyaoKOD — Jenks Fashionique (@JFashionique) June 1, 2023

James annoys me majority of the time but he has me cackling🤣🤣🤣 #PumpRules#VanderpumpRules — jen kardashian (@officiallyjenna) June 1, 2023

Why is Sandoval speaking they are already coming for him he needs to just stay in his lane he’s trying to come for others #VanderpumpRules#PumpRulespic.twitter.com/upDhgKl0gn — Sassy Sonya (@sonyam401) June 1, 2023

Sandoval SHUT YOUR FACE!!! Sitting there making those stupid ass faces #PumpRules#VanderpumpReunion#VanderpumpRules — Brittany Felicia IFBB Pro (@B_FeliciaFit) June 1, 2023

Rachel doesn’t fucking get it #pumprulesreunion — SNB (@Punkeemnky) June 1, 2023

I’m sorry this snake didn’t just say MAYBE she should have wrote Sheanna a note when you LIED TO HER FACE #pumprulesreunionpic.twitter.com/Npj4MBZrrD — tired (@SydLawrence247) June 1, 2023

Oh this fills me with so much joy. YES OUTRO MUSIC YES GOLD PLATED BITCHES #pumprules#pumprulesreunion#GOODASGOLD — Who TF Knows (@WTFKEmilyRose) June 1, 2023

The three-part Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion continues Wednesday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Why Lala Kent Is in Tears (Exclusive)

Lisa Vanderpump Talks About Discovering Sandoval and Leviss Affair

'VPR' Cast Fights With Lisa Vanderpump Over Support of Tom Sandoval

'Vanderpump Rules': Raquel Leviss Is Not Pregnant (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery