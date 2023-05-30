Lisa Vanderpump is putting rumors to rest. The Vanderpump Rules star is denying that she knew about Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss before the news broke back in March.

“Ok ..no I didn’t know…until a minute before you all did…I wish I would’ve tho. #pumprules,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared via Twitter on Saturday, May 27.

Ok ..no I didn’t know…until a minute before you all did…I wish I would’ve tho. #pumprules — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) May 27, 2023

In a recent Daily Beast article, a Vanderpump Rules producer revealed that new information unknown to most of the cast will be revealed during the final reunion episode. This revelation has fans speculating that it could be the Sur Lounge owner who knew about the affair long before it was addressed in season 10.

Vanderpump addressed the rumor on Saturday, tweeting, "I know the revelation …but it ain’t that."

I know the revelation …but it ain’t that. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) May 27, 2023

Still, the restauranteur has faced backlash for appearing to side with Sandoval during the reunion. The first episode of the special came amid Scandoval, the fan-made name for the months-long affair Sandoval had with Leviss during his nine-year-long relationship with Madix.

Vanderpump entered the "much-needed" reunion prepared to "sort it out" and get to the truth, even complimenting Madix's "revenge dress." Later in the reunion, however, Vanderpump pushed back at a couple of comments Madix made.

When host Andy Cohen asked if a lack of intimacy played a role in the deterioration of Madix and Sandoval's relationship, Madix replied, "No, I think he caused the divide in the relationship because he was f**king other people."

Vanderpump noted that "other people" implies more than just Leviss, and Madix insisted, "He's f**ked more than Raquel."

Later, Vanderpump's business relationship with Sandoval came up, and Cohen asked Madix if that continued relationship would cause her to cut off contact with the Vanderpump Rules matriarch.

"We just won’t be as close," Madix said, as a shocked Vanderpump exclaimed, "Hold on a second! What do you expect me to do?"

Vanderpump went on to point out her longterm support of Madix, but Madix insisted she'd have a hard time confiding in Vanderpump in the future. Eventually, the women came to a truce of sorts, both agreeing that Vanderpump's professional entanglement with Sandoval shouldn't affect her relationship with Madix.

Earlier in the episode, Lala Kent got in on the drama, comparing Sandoval to her ex, Randall Emmett, and calling him "a f**king narcissist," and insisting that "everyone needs to be warned" about this "dangerous human being."

Vanderpump told Kent that that was a "ridiculous" stance to take, but Kent noted that she didn't ask for Vanderpump's opinion and wouldn't be taking any advice she dished out.

ET's Brice Sander spoke to Vanderpump at the 2023 Vanderpump Dogs Gala, where she revealed she hasn't spoken to Leviss in quite some time.

"I haven't had any contact with Raquel," Vanderpump revealed before sharing what she thinks Leviss and Sandoval's future on the show will be. "I think she really needs to discuss with us what's going on in her life, but Sandoval's been part of that group for 15 years prior. You know, four years prior to the show. So, of course, there's conversations and questions to be answered, and I hope they can get to that place. That's what I really hope for them."

She continued, "I don't think you can just shut the door on somebody. I think we're all guilty of some things... maybe not that. But I think at some point, there needs to be kind of discussions, and I think we'll be there for it."

The Vanderpump Rules reunion will continue on June 1 and June 8 on Bravo.

