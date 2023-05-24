Lala Kent is having her say in a new Scandoval sneak peek from the anticipated three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Ahead of Part 1 airing Wednesday night, Bravo released a heated clip from the reunion where the 32-year-old reality star compared Ariana Madix's ex, Tom Sandoval, to her former fiance, Randall Emmett, with whom she broke up in 2021 with cheating allegations surfacing soon after. The reunion clip begins with host Andy Cohen asking Kent whether it's "healthy" for Madix and Sandoval to be living together in their shared home following their breakup, which was confirmed to still be the case.

"No," Kent said bluntly, after it was brought up that she moved out of the home she and Emmett shared relatively quickly after their relationship fell apart.

"Sandoval is Randall," she declared. "Give it 10 years. He is Randall Emmett. It's absolutely terrifying."

Kent elaborated further, saying, "I couldn't get Randall to stay home and then when sh*t hit the fan, I couldn't get him the f**k out of the house."

"There you go," Madix reacted, seemingly agreeing with Kent in regard to her current situation with her ex.

"That is a f**king narcissist. Everyone needs to be warned about this person," Kent continued, pointing at Sandoval. "Like, this is a dangerous human being."

But Lisa Vanderpump fired back at Kent's fiery statements, calling it "a ridiculous stance" calling Sandoval "a dangerous person."

"I didn't ask for anyone else's opinion," Kent reacted strongly, prompting Vanderpump to respond again: "Well, you have my opinion."

"Well, that's great. I reject it," Kent replied, seemingly trying to shut down the Vanderpump Rules maven. "He was sleeping next to her. This was his life partner. If he can do that to her, there's something wrong with this person."

But the duo continued their argument, after Vanderpump attempted to deflect some of the blame off Sandoval, saying "a lot of people have done that before" and "they're not dangerous people." But Kent maintained her opinion, saying, "I had a baby with one," referring to Emmett, and reiterating that "they are dangerous."

It appeared Sandoval had had enough of the pair arguing about his actions. "Lala, if you're going to judge my character, you need to get in line," he yelled back, "somewhere near the f**king back."

The exchange got even more heated when Vanderpump told Kent to "calm down." "I'm not going to calm down!" she shouted, before Vanderpump reminded her they have a long night ahead of them. "And we're ready to go."

Watch the dramatic sneak peek from Part 1 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, which was filmed in late March, below.

Kent and Emmett, who share a 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, broke off their engagement in October 2021 after three years. The former couple is currently embroiled in a contentious custody battle over their daughter.

Kent accused the 52-year-old film producer of cheating on her multiple times, telling Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in early 2022 that "it's been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about." "It's not just one person -- it's many," she alleged at the time.

Madix and Sandoval broke up in March after Sandoval's months-long affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss came to light, which allegedly began June 2022.

Madix has since moved on romantically with Daniel Wai. ET reported the couple's romance in April, when a source said that the pair had been "casually dating" for a month.

"I'm enjoying myself, and I would say I'm very happy right now," Madix said during a May interview on the Today show. "I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. In no way, shape or form did I go into that thinking anything. I've just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself and it's just been really lovely to interact with someone who's just so nice and kind and lovely and caring."

The three-part Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion begins Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Madix Has Not Moved Out of Her and Tom Sandoval's Home

Ariana Accuses Sandoval, Raquel of Having Sex While She Was Home

Ariana Madix Appears to Move Out of Shared Home With Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Had Sex While She Was Home This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery