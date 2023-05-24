Ariana Madix has moved on, but she hasn’t moved out.

Despite being photographed outside the home she shares with her ex, Tom Sandoval, with boxes and a moving truck, she’s still living there.

On Monday, the Vanderpump Rules star was spotted presumably moving out of Valley Village, following Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

She posted on her Instagram Story, smiling as she posed in front of her boxes. "Ready to dip out," she wrote alongside the video, as a nod to Sandoval's much-used phrase.

She later took to Instagram to clarify she wasn't moving -- yet.

"I’m moving up, not out," she said in an ad on her Instagram Story. "Well not yet at least. It’s time to get my financial house in order. I will have more to share with you very very soon."

Madix didn’t mention a brand by name, but she is seen wearing a SoFi shirt — a personal finance company — in the video.

Yesterday, the 37-year-old posted an Instagram video confirming that the deal was in fact with SoFi. “i’m only surrounding myself with ride-or-dies from now on. SoFi is the all-in-one finance app with a whole squad of financial planners who have YOUR best interests in mind. open an account with @sofi and you can get your own financial bestie to help you make the right decisions with your money, even during the tough times 💙 #SoFiPartner,” she captioned her post.

When Madix appeared on The Viewearlier this month, she opened up about her hopes for the home that she and Sandoval continued living in together after his controversy.

"I really want to sell the house," she said. "I want to be a homeowner on my own after this. That is my goal, to be able to save up."

Although Madix is still in the house, she has moved on with fitness trainer Daniel Wai. The reality star recently shared photos on Instagram of her life “💖 lately 💖” and included several photos with friends and a cute photo with her new beau.

Last week, while on Today With Hoda & Jenna, Madix opened up about life after Sandoval. Though she didn't name drop Wai specifically, Madix did smile when a photo of the pair at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, this past April was featured on Today.

"I'm enjoying myself, and I would say I'm very happy right now," Madix said. "I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. In no way shape or form did I go into that thinking anything. I've just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself and it's just been really lovely to interact with someone who's just so nice and kind and lovely and caring."

As for her motivation for returning to the Bravo series, Madix hopes that her story can help others to feel less alone.

"I think that especially in reality television, I think the 'real' is the most important thing and being able to tell my story hopefully will help other people be able to, maybe we can connect and relate on what we've gone through," she noted.

In a profile for The New York Times, Madix said she is not open to filming with either Sandoval or Leviss.

"I have nothing to say to either of them," she told the outlet. "Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck."

On Wednesday, Madix posted sexy new photos on Instagram. The Something About Her owner is wearing nothing but a jacket and captioned the black and white images, “✨ go stink~f**k it up.”

Madix also spilled more Scandoval tea on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper. The Vanderpump Rulesstar gave fans more insight into her ex, Tom Sandoval's, months-long affair with Raquel Leviss. Nothing was off-limits in the almost two-hour conversation, in which Madix detailed her and Sandoval's couples therapy struggles, the issues with her and Sandoval's sex life, and the alleged lies she claims she's uncovered since the Vanderpump Rules reunion special taped.

Additionally, Madix touched on the alleged "breakup conversation" Sandoval claims they had, "the plan" she thinks her ex had to end their relationship, and the thing she misses most about Sandoval.

Tune in to Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m.ET/PT on Bravo to see the rest of the scandal unfold.

