It may have taken a scandal, but many Vanderpump Rules fans now think James Kennedy is the top guy in the group.

On Thursday, ET's Brice Sander spoke to the DJ at the 2023 Vanderpump Dogs Gala at The Maybourne in Beverly Hills, California, where he revealed how he feels about the new title.

"Time magazine's number one guy in the group. I kind of feel like Tony Stark, you know. I feel like Iron Man, the last couple of days have been good," joked Kennedy.

When Bravo released the season 10 reunion trailer, fans saw Kennedy go toe-to-toe with Tom Sandoval over him cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, who was previously engaged to Kennedy.

Kennedy yelled at Sandoval, "I will f**k you up so quickly! Tom, you’re a worm with a mustache!" He also called Sandoval a "poo-poo head." Both interactions had fans cheering for Kennedy on social media.

It’s all been leading to this. The explosive 3-part #PumpRules Reunion begins May 24th. pic.twitter.com/pItcAkPw5a — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 11, 2023

"Do you even remember the things that came out of your mouth that day?" ET asked Kennedy.

"No, honestly I went to bed and I put my head on the pillow and I like open eyes like, 'Oh this happened?' No, I'm just kidding. Honestly, people have asked, 'Did that just spring to your mind?' And I was like, 'Yes, actually it really did,'" he replied.

As for the highly anticipated three-part reunion, Kennedy promises fans that it will be worth it.

"Just keep in mind everything that you guys are doing. Everyone's doing a great job so far keeping everything in mind, you know. I mean, I've seen flashbacks from like season 6. This is why this makes sense. And all these Easter eggs, so just keep at it. We're nearly there. I can't believe it's three parts, but just like get through it with us and I promise it'll be worth it."

When asked if Sandoval and Leviss will be in the next season of Vanderpump Rules, Kennedy gave a surprising answer.

"I mean, I'm not going to be the one to tell someone they can't film and stuff. I've been on that end of the stick before. I remember when they tried to exclude me out of filming and it kind of worked back then. You know, as the number one guy in the group, I want to be the nice number one guy in the group. I don't want to be the a**hole," he said.

Kennedy added, "They've made their mistakes. I'll leave it up to the girls to really make that decision. But it's not going to be me that's going to be putting my foot down or anything like that."

In March, Sandoval and Madix announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined Vanderpump Rules. It wasn't long before news broke that Sandoval had cheated on Madix with their co-star, Leviss.

This week, fans watched an explosive season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, where the cheating scandal -- or, Scandoval -- was fully addressed. And, just hours before the finale aired, ET confirmed that Sandoval and Leviss had called it quits.

To see the rest of the scandal unfold, tune in to Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m.ET/PT on Bravo.

