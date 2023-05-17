The moment Vanderpump Rules fans have been waiting for is finally here... the "Scandoval" episode.

Aptly titled as such, Wednesday's season 10 finale saw Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval address Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss, as they tearfully came to grips with the end of their nine-year relationship.

The episode kicks off with both Sandoval and Madix recounting the moment Madix found a FaceTime video of Leviss and Sandoval on Sandoval's phone. It all went down while Sandoval's band was performing at TomTom in L.A. His phone fell out of his pocket, and somebody handed it to Madix for safe-keeping.

"Call it woman’s intuition, call it lightbulb, call it whatever. Literally in that moment I went, 'I need to look at this,'" Madix says in a confessional. "In his camera roll, I found a screen-recording of Raquel and Tom on FaceTime. My stomach dropped into my f**king a**."

Sandoval tries to diffuse the situation by taking Madix outside the restaurant to speak privately, but she's adamant about getting answers, and calls Leviss, fresh off her Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance with Scheana Shay, and demands to know the truth.

"I called Raquel, saying if you have ever given a sh*t about me, tell me when this happened," she says.

Sandoval tearfully apologizes to the cameras for the seven-month-long affair and says that while he loves Madix, he thinks that pair was no longer happy as a couple.

The cameras pick back up in Sandoval and Madix's home, where Madix is being comforted by her college friend, Meredith. It's there Sandoval and Madix finally come face-to-face and unpack the elephant in the room.

"I’ve been with you for nine years, back when you lived with [Tom] Schwartz and we became friends," Madix recalls. "When you were literally, like, wearing combat boots and skinny jeans, and didn’t have a dime to your name, driving a 1997 Honda Civic. I loved you then, when you had nothing. You got a little bit of money, a little bar, a little band, and then this girl’s like, gonna act enamored with you? Like, 'Oh my god. He’s so… aw!' 'Cause that’s what you want, huh? You want someone to just gas you up. That girl is searching for identity in men. She has no identity of her own. Willing to stoop so low as to f**k one of her best friend's life partners and that’s someone you think is, like, a good person you should be around?"

"I don’t know how it happened, it just happened," Sandoval answers. "We became really good friends. Like, I was seeking something I wasn’t getting here. That's selfish, that's really selfish."

Claiming it started off as a friendship, Sandoval looks to defend himself, but Madix isn't having it.

"I don’t give a f**k about f**king Raquel!" Madix shrieks, moving so rapidly toward Sandoval that the camera struggles to keep her in focus. "Your friendship is f**king bulls**t!"

"No, it's not!" Sandoval screams back.

After trading insults back and forth, Sandoval says Leviss gave him something Madix did not: respect.

"It’s real because she treats me with f**king respect," Sandoval says. "Something I haven’t gotten from you in a long time."

While Madix finds it hard to wrap her head around the friendship Sandoval said he and Leviss share, and the affair that followed, Sandoval continues to claim that it wasn't about sex, but rather their connection.

"It wasn’t about f**king!" Sandoval scoffs. "It was about a connection where we actually, like, were respecting each other and giving each other confidence."

Listing their lack of intimacy and continued time apart as reasons for the affair, Sandoval said he had hit a breaking point in their relationship and had tried to end things with Madix.

"You put pressure on me to stay in the relationship," Sandoval shouts. "Two weeks ago, I was like, 'Ariana, I wanna ends things.'"

He continued, "You literally told me, 'I am not letting you break up with me. You’re going to have to force me out of this.'"

"Yes," Madix confirms. "If that were true, then you should’ve never been in my bed after that night."

"I was ride or f**king die for you," Madix maintains. "And I had her back as well. The fact that she’s continued to smile in my face, while also smiling on FaceTime with you, is one of the most god-awful, disgusting things I’ve ever heard of."

Sandoval apologizes about the FaceTime, but Madix tells him he should be apologizing for what he did instead.

"I regret every moment that I ever stood up for you, defended you, supported you," she rattles off. "You’re worth nothing. And I want you to feel that deep in your soul. I want you to hear those words, coming from the mouth of the woman that f**king stood by you and loved you. And was ready to build the rest of my life around you. Hear my words and know that that’s how I feel about you. I regret ever loving you."

"I never thought this would happen," Sandoval replies, shaking his head and tears filling his eyes. "I thought we’d be together forever."

"I would’ve followed you anywhere," Madix says through tears. "I would’ve changed any part of whatever you weren’t happy with. I was 100 percent committed to you as of literally two days ago."

Sandoval breaks down, hangs his head in his hands. "You can think whatever you want, but… we had some really good times."

Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion kicks off on Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m.ET/PT on Bravo.

