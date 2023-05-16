After months of anticipation, the moment is finally here.

In a clip of Wednesday's Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, Ariana Madix reveals to Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay how she discovered her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss were having an affair.

"I went with Tom to Tom Tom because he had that party thing. I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime," Ariana says of Tom and Raquel. "It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz's."

"He was at Schwartz's doing this?" asks Schwartz's ex-wife, Katie.

Ariana then says she went straight to Raquel for answers.

"I called Raquel and I started like, making her like, f**king tell me what the f**k? When did this start?" Ariana continues. "She said, 'Right after the girls trip.' I'm like, 'You mean right after Charlotte died?'"

The clip then provides a flashback to when Ariana told her female co-stars seven months prior she needed to leave the trip because her dog Charlotte "is not going to come back this time."

While continuing her conversation with Katie and Scheana, Ariana says Raquel told her only some details.

"She said they kissed," Ariana says. "Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom. And he said, well, they actually f**ked in her car that night. And he didn't have a key to get in so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in."

"I'm ... no," a stunned Katie says as she throws herself on the floor.

"My emotions were clearly all over the place and he was angry at me. Angry. At me!" Ariana concludes.

Tom and Ariana first began dating in 2013. ET confirmed that the Vanderpump co-stars had called it quits on March 3, around the same time news broke of Tom's months-long affair with co-star Raquel.

Theseason 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo while the three-part reunion kicks off on Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m.ET/PT on Bravo.

