Tom Sandoval is toasting to his sobriety!

While performing with his band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras at The Space at Westbury in New York Thursday night, the Vanderpump Rules star announced that it's been one month since he's had a sip of alcohol.

"It's been one month since I've had my last drink of alcohol," Sandoval told the crowd, according to a video obtained by TMZ. "I'm just taking a little break for a second."

Sandoval celebrated the moment by taking a sip of his own beverage, which he clarified was a Heineken 0.0, a non-alcoholic beer.

"Cheers," the reality star said while clinking a fan's drink.

Sandoval's sobriety announcement comes just two months after his affair with Raquel Leviss was made public, effectively ending his nine-year relationship with longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

The scandal not only rocked the Bravoverse but it's also played out both in real time and on the hit reality series, with a teaser for the show's epic season 10 finale detailing the dramatic aftermath of Sandoval's affair, with more set to play out in the VPR reunion set to follow.

ET recently spoke with Madix and Vanderpump Rules matriarch, Lisa Vanderpump, about the scandal's impact on the cast both on and off screen.

"Normally, the magic of this show is the ups and the downs... the authenticity of the show," Vanderpump shared with ET. "When people talk about their real lives and their feelings, it's what keeps people engaged."

"There's a lot of people that have tried to mimic us and tried to create shows but without the authenticity of real friendship," she continued. "That's why it hurts, that's why people bleed for Ariana. Because they were invested in real relationships, and that's what people are talking about."

When asked about the show itself, and the stability of those real friendships, Vanderpump said, "Right now it's a mess. I don't know if we can sort it out."

As for Madix, she said the ongoing drama has taught her that she "can do anything.

"I can handle anything," Madix added.

