It’s all happening! After months of anticipation, fans will soon watch Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss go toe-to-toe with Ariana Madix and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast after the two co-stars were exposed having a months-long affair.

Bravo just released the explosive trailer for the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules and it's jam-packed with tears, yelling, and a heated argument between Sandoval and James Kennedy that almost turns physical.

In the trailer, a crying Madix says "can't think of two worse people," and "she doesn't see anything good coming for those f**king rats," referring to Leviss and Sandoval amid their cheating scandal.

It’s all been leading to this. The explosive 3-part #PumpRules Reunion begins May 24th. pic.twitter.com/pItcAkPw5a — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 11, 2023

In an effort to allow Sandoval, Madix and Leviss to speak with host Andy Cohen without much interruption, they filmed separate segments with him, alone.

Bravo

Bravo

Bravo

Bravo

In the Vanderpump Rules reunion trailer, fans watch Leviss and Scheana Shay are filmed separately because the former beauty pageant participant filed a restraining order against her co-star, Shay, which was later dismissed.

In March, a source told ET, "So many logistics have gone into preparing for the event. Raquel and Scheana will both be at the reunion but they are not allowed to be within 100 yards of each other."

The source added, "Each will film with the cast at separate times, and while either isn't filming, they will be off-set in a different location. There was discussion that they could possibly video call in while not on set, but due to the restraining order that Raquel filed against Scheana, they can't address one another."

Madix showed up ahead of filming the show's season 10 reunion wearing an orange sweatshirt that read: "1-800-Boys Lie." The back of the hoodie, which featured bold, bedazzled lettering in a darker orange color, had a message for prospective callers: "We're sorry. The number you are trying to reach has moved on." Madix paired the hoodie with matching sweatpants, which shared the same lettering down the back and front of the pants.

Sandoval and Leviss were then spotted together having a casual chat after filming for the highly anticipated season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Ruleswrapped.

"Raquel and Tom took time to sit and talk after filming," a source told ET. "They chatted over what happened on set and how they felt. It was a rough day but they are happy they were able to show the cast their side of things."

Also after wrapping filming, Cohen took to his Instagram Stories to tease what's to come following the Scandoval of it all.

"Well, that was really confrontational. It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid," shared Cohen, who was sporting a sweatshirt from Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix's new sandwich shop, Something About Her. "And, I got some new merch to go along with my TomTom sweatshirt from Raquel. Check it out."

After seeing how the reunion played out, a source told ET filming felt "sad, but a relief." The source added, "Tom was combative, Raquel didn’t say much off-camera and it was so exhausting."

Last week, a 52-second trailer promoting the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale dropped, and shows the dramatic aftermath of Sandoval and Leviss' affair.

You may think you’ve seen the #PumpRules finale trailer…but only we have the real thing. THIS is it. pic.twitter.com/pTL1F2KkNg — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 2, 2023

"I was going to break up with Ariana regardless," Sandoval is seen telling Shay, who fires back, "But you didn't. You f**ked her best friend instead." The reality star then discusses his affair with best friend Tom Schwartz, telling him he "felt something I hadn't felt in a very long time."

Things heat up when Sandoval comes face to face with Madix over his actions. When he mentions Leviss' name, that's the last straw for Madix, who gets angry and screams that she "doesn't give a f**k about f**king Raquel!"

"Your friendship is f**king bulls**t!" she yells, which causes Sandoval to scream back, "No it's not!"

"Yes it is," Madix stands firm. Sandoval also tells the inner circle that "there was one other time" he slept with Leviss, to everyone's horror.

"I regret ever loving you," Madix coldly tells her ex before having a heart-to-heart with Lisa Vanderpump, who looks very worried.

The season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo while the three-part reunion kicks off on Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m.ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Katie Maloney Thinks Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Should Date

'Vanderpump Rules': Raquel Leviss Advises Ariana Madix on Her Sex Life

Lala Kent Shuts Down 'Vanderpump Rules' Fan Theory About Scandoval

'Vanderpump Rules': Raquel Crashes Katie & Schwartz's SUR Alley Fight

Tom Sandoval Announces He's 1-Month Sober Following Scandoval

Ariana Madix Shares What She's Learned About Herself From Scandoval (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery