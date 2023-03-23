Ariana Madix made her feelings loud and clear at the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

In new photos taken of the reality TV star on Thursday ahead of filming the show's season 10 reunion special, Madix was seen wearing an orange sweatshirt that read: "1-800-Boys Lie."

The back of the hoodie, which featured bold, bedazzled lettering in a darker orange color, had a message for prospective callers: "We're sorry. The number you are trying to reach has moved on."

Madix paired the hoodie with matching sweatpants, which shared the same lettering down the back and front of the pants.

The pointed message comes as the Vanderpump Rules cast gears up to re-hash all the season 10 drama, including Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss, which led to the end of his nine-year relationship with Madix.

In addition to her slight against Sandoval, Madix also had some shade to throw Leviss' way.

The 37-year-old was spotted out in Los Angeles earlier this week, when a videographer asked her if Leviss had apologized for her and Sandoval's tryst and the subsequent fallout, to which Madix replied, "I don't know who you're talking about."

Ahead of Thursday's reunion taping, a source shared some insight on what's being called Bravo's Super Bowl.

"It's going to be done like never before," the source told ET.

"So many logistics have gone into preparing for the event," the source continued before diving into the restrictions surrounding taping with Leviss and Scheana Shay. Earlier this month, Leviss filed a restraining order against her co-star following an alleged altercation between the ladies.

"Raquel and Scheana will both be at the reunion but they are not allowed to be within 100 yards of each other," the source noted. "Each will film with the cast at separate times, and while either isn't filming, they will be off-set in a different location. There was discussion that they could possibly video call in while not on set, but due to the restraining order that Raquel filed against Scheana, they can't address one another."

Bravo is also giving Sandoval some time to clear the air. In an effort to allow both him and Madix to speak with host Andy Cohen without much interruption, they will be filming a separate segment with the pair.

"Bravo wants to make sure Ariana and Tom have the ability to talk, so Andy Cohen is planning to do a sit-down with just them, either together or separately depending on how things go," the source said. "There is also talk of Raquel getting alone time with or without Sandoval."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

