The Bravo Super Bowl is here. The Vanderpump Rules reunion filmed in Los Angeles on Thursday and a source told ET that it was "going to be done like never before."

"So many logistics have gone into preparing for the event," the source shared. "Raquel [Leviss] and Scheana [Shay] will both be at the reunion but they are not allowed to be within 100 yards of each other."

The source added, "Each will film with the cast at separate times, and while either isn't filming, they will be off-set in a different location. There was discussion that they could possibly video call in while not on set, but due to the restraining order that Raquel filed against Scheana, they can't address one another."

Bravo confirmed this by releasing the reunion seating chart on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Raquel Leviss filed a restraining order against her co-star, Scheana Shay. ET confirmed that Leviss filed to seek court-ordered protection from Shay following an alleged altercation between the ladies.

After submitting her temporary restraining order request, the judge approved it, and ordered Shay to stay 100 yards away from Leviss, her home, vehicle and workplace. The judge has also set a March 29 hearing date.

Shay’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, told ET of the reunion, "Scheana will be present at today’s filming in person. Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be part of the reunion. If Rachel attends, Scheana and Vanderpump Rules will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order."

He added, "There is no real way for the temporary restraining order to be dropped, so it will remain in effect until the permanent hearing on March 29 and then it will just lapse if Rachel doesn’t pursue it. And if Rachel does pursue it, Scheana intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations."

Bravo understood that Thursday’s reunion was going to be intense, but wanted to remind the cast of Vanderpump Rules to respect one another.

Another source told ET, "Bravo has let some of the cast know and plans to remind them on set that filming the reunion is a safe space, and no matter how upset they get, no one should put their hands on anyone. Security will be on the set."

In an effort to allow Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix to speak with host Andy Cohen without much interruption, they will be filming a separate segment with him, alone. Sandoval and Madix called it quits on March 10, after cheating allegations between Sandoval and Leviss came to light.

"Bravo wants to make sure Ariana and Tom have the ability to talk, so Andy Cohen is planning to do a sit-down with just them, either together or separately depending on how things go," the source noted. "There is also talk of Raquel getting alone time with or without Sandoval."

SplashNews.com

Madix showed up ahead of filming the show's season 10 reunion wearing an orange sweatshirt that read: "1-800-Boys Lie." The back of the hoodie, which featured bold, bedazzled lettering in a darker orange color, had a message for prospective callers: "We're sorry. The number you are trying to reach has moved on." Madix paired the hoodie with matching sweatpants, which shared the same lettering down the back and front of the pants.

Meanwhile, Sandoval and Leviss were spotted together for the first time since Scandoval. The duo was photographed having a casual chat together after filming for the highly-anticipated season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules wrapped.

"Raquel and Tom took time to sit and talk after filming," a source told ET. "They chatted over what happened on set and how they felt. It was a rough day but they are happy they were able to show the cast their side of things."

Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / SBJ / BACKGRID

After wrapping filming on Thursday, Cohen took to his Instagram Stories to tease what's to come following the Scandoval of it all.

"Well, that was really confrontational. It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid," Cohen, who was sporting a sweatshirt from Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix's new sandwich shop, Something About Her, shared. "And, I got some new merch to go along with my TomTom sweatshirt from Raquel. Check it out."

Instagram/bravoandy

After seeing how the reunion played out, a source tells ET filming felt "sad, but a relief." The source added, "Tom was combative, Raquel didn’t say much off-camera and it was so exhausting."

RELATED CONTENT:

Andy Cohen Promises 'Nothing Was Left Unsaid’ at 'VPR' Reunion

Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Spoke After 'Rough' 'VPR' Reunion: Source

Ariana Madix Wears 'Boys Lie' Sweatshirt to 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Inside the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: Security Will Be on Set for Cast Members' Safety

'Vanderpump Rules': Jax Taylor Shares Message to Tom Sandoval Following Cheating Scandal (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery