Raquel Leviss has filed a restraining order against her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Scheana Shay. ET has confirmed that Leviss filed to seek court-ordered protection from Shay on Tuesday following an alleged altercation between Leviss and Shay.

TMZ was first to report the filing, which comes amid the fallout from Leviss' alleged affair with Tom Sandoval, who had been in a relationship with fellow co-star, Ariana Madix, for the last nine years.

Leviss and Shay previously made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! where she addressed her controversial supposed kiss with Tom Schwartz, telling host Andy Cohen, "I'm just trying to live my life and I'm sorry if that offends people but it's not going to stop me from doing what I'm going to do."

A source told People that, after the taping, Leviss admitted to her ongoing affair with Sandoval while speaking with Shay, who "was furious" about the confession and reportedly got physical with Leviss over it.

ET has reached out to Shay for comment.

The restraining order is not the only legal filing from Leviss as of late. Also on Tuesday, Leviss sent legal letters to the Vanderpump Rules cast. After People reported that Madix learned of the alleged affair by discovering a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone, a source told ET that Leviss is sending out legal letters to her co-stars in regard to the video.

"Raquel did send legal letters to several members of her cast," the source said. "There were a couple of variations of the letter depending on their involvement."

"Raquel did send a letter off to Tom Sandoval as well, letting him know not to show the video or distribute it, as well as to delete it," the source added. "Raquel is hoping this letter will stop anyone from sharing or posting the video."

ET obtained a copy of the letter Leviss' legal team sent to Sandoval, which reads in part, "We understand that sometime recently you and Ms. Leviss engaged in an intimate exchange on Facetime, which you recorded without the permission of Ms. Leviss. California is what is called a 'two party consent' state, and accordingly such recording is illegal in California and can potentially expose you to both civil and criminal penalties. Please be further advised that any distribution of this recording would constitute a violation of several California laws."

The letter additionally states, "We hereby demand that you delete the recording from your phone and from the cloud and from any other manner or method in which the recording may exist. Additionally, we demand that you advise this office immediately in writing of all people to whom you have forwarded this recording or who you may have allowed to view this recording."

Another source told ET that Leviss' letters are not meant as a legal attack on the cast, but rather her way of "making them aware of the seriousness and to further stop the video from going out."

While news of Sandoval and Leviss' alleged affair broke just days ago, Vanderpump Rules has resumed production with plans to include the breakup and its fallout in season 10, a source told ET. That split, another source told ET, is for good as neither Madix nor Sandoval want to get back together.

"Ariana has no plans to get back with Tom after what he did to her and Tom is ready to move on," the source said. "Ariana is devastated and feels betrayed, something she won't be able to get over for a long time."

