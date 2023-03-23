Andy Cohen is sharing some insight into the highly-anticipated Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

After wrapping filming Thursday, Cohen took to his Instagram Stories to tease what's to come following the Scandoval of it all.

"Well, that was really confrontational. It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid," Cohen, who was sporting a sweatshirt from Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix's new sandwich shop, Something About Her, shared. "And, I got some new merch to go along with my TomTom sweatshirt from Raquel. Check it out."

Cohen posted several snippets of the day's events on his Stories Thursday, including videos alongside some of the VPR cast: Maloney, Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz.

"Big day for you two," Cohen said before asking Kent and Maloney how they're doing ahead of filming. "We're ready," the pair assured, before Kent said she was planning to go from 10 to 100 when she hits the reunion stage.

Cohen also had a question for Schwartz, whose been rumored to know more than he's let on regarding the months-long affair between his best friend and business partner, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

"Were you silent or were you silenced," Cohen asked Schwartz, referencing the famous line Oprah Winfrey asked Meghan Markle during her and Prince Harry's infamous interview.

"Let's get down and dirty," Schwartz said, seemingly prepared for all the drama that was sure to come.

Instagram/bravoandy

The Watch What Happens Live host also gave fans a look at the VPR matriarch, Lisa Vanderpump and even teased Madix's "revenge dress" -- thought both Bravo and Madix are saving the look for when the reunion airs in a few weeks.

"I think his eyes are gonna bleed," Madix is heard telling Cohen about her look.

Scheana Shay also shared some BTS moments on her Instagram Story, which saw her and Madix toasting to another reunion done.

"We did it," they said before giving each other a kiss.

Thursday was a big day for the cast and crew of the hit reality TV series, with the reunion also marking the first time Leviss and Sandoval have been seen together since news broke of their affair. The duo was photographed having a casual chat together after filming wrapped.

"Raquel and Tom took time to sit and talk after filming," a source told ET. "They chatted over what happened on set and how they felt. It was a rough day, but they are happy they were able to show the cast their side of things."

In the pics, which were obtained by Page Six, Sandoval and Leviss, both wearing all black, appeared to have a pleasant chat. Sandoval was smoking a cigarette throughout the catch up, while Leviss held a water bottle. The pair even decided to extend their talk, as they both sat on the ground outside the studio where the reunion was being filmed to continue their exchange.

Other BTS moments from the reunion included a look at Madix's pre-show fit: a sweatshirt that read "1-800-Boys Lie."

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sure-to-be bombshell reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules, which "so many logistics have gone into," according to a source.

"Bravo has let some of the cast know and plans to remind them on set that filming the reunion is a safe space, and no matter how upset they get, no one should put their hands on anyone. Security will be on the set," another source said. "Bravo wants to make sure Ariana and Tom have the ability to talk, so Andy Cohen is planning to do a sit-down with just them, either together or separately depending on how things go. There is also talk of Raquel getting alone time with or without Sandoval."

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Spoke After 'Rough' 'VPR' Reunion: Source

Ariana Madix Wears 'Boys Lie' Sweatshirt to 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Here's Everything We Know

Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix Speak Out Ahead of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery