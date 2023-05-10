As cracks in Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's relationship begin to show, Raquel Leviss is throwing her hat in the ring and giving Madix advice on how to spruce up their sex life -- which would seem friendly and helpful had Leviss not been engaging in an affair with Madix's boyfriend of nearly nine years behind her back.

In Wednesday's all-new episode of Vanderpump Rules, the final episode before all hell breaks loose and "Scandoval" is revealed, the group meets up at SUR following Madix and Katie Maloney's party for their new sandwich shop, Something About Her.

Leviss, who was not invited to the party following her makeout with Maoloney's ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, reconvenes with Madix at the restaurant's garden bar, where she asks Madix how she and Sandoval are doing -- earlier in the episode, the pair had a heated conversation about their relationship and where their disconnect lies, with Sandoval's increased desire to spend time with Leviss over Madix being a point of contention.

"He feels like he’s not being heard, which is why he’s always the loudest person in the room," Madix says after Leviss asks how she's doing following the intense one-on-one.

Leviss then brings up Madix and Sandoval's sex life, reminding Madix that she offered Leviss advice when she was going through a dry spell with her ex-fiancé, James Kennedy.

Madix stressed that her main issue with Sandoval is that she needs more quality time with the Tom Tom co-owner in order to be open to having sex with him.

"I feel like in a relationship, you should want to have sex," Leviss offers. "OK, but you have to be, like, emotionally intimate before you can be physically intimate," Madix replies.

"You guys were emotionally intimate at one point, obviously, right?" Leviss asks. "Do you feel like you're sexually attracted to him?"

While Madix insists she still has the hots for her partner after almost a decade together, she worries he may not feel the same, and slams her own appearance while venting to Leviss.

"Oh my god, I think he’s so f**king hot!" Madix declares. "But then I’m like, I’m not hot. You don't look at my body and go, 'Yeah, that's what I want! I want cellulite, fat thighs and big a** and bingo arms."

Leviss pleads with Madix to stop being so hard on herself and tells her, "A lot of it is in your own head, and that makes me really sad."

She then starts crying and calls the self-hate they both have for themselves "f**ked up."

"I think we're a lot prettier than, like, we think we are," she tells Madix. "We're our own worst critics, and I think that translates into our sexual lives. Now that I’m single, I think sex is a very, very important part of a healthy relationship."

Later in a confessional, Leviss surmises that Madix's body image insecurities are likely playing a role in the issues she and Sandoval are facing in their relationship.

"I'm sure Ariana’s body image insecurities have a role in the issues that Tom and Ariana are having," Leviss tells the cameras. "If you're not feeling good about yourself, there's no way that you could be having good sex."

Leviss then questions if Madix even wants to stay in a relationship with Sandoval to which she maintains, "Yeah, I do," leading Leviss to rapidly repeat "OK" a few times, seemingly processing the bombshell admission in her head.

"For me, I knew that I should've broken up with James two years before because I wasn't attracted to him anymore," Leviss offers.

Madix brushes off her tiff with Sandoval and tells Leviss that she expects the pair will "talk it out" and will "be fine."

Viewers will have to tune in to see what unfolds next; this conversation happened months before "Scandoval" broke, the VPR cast learning alongside the world that Leviss secretly carried on an affair with Sandoval while they filmed the show. Cameras went back up to capture the aftermath of it all, which is compiled into an all-new finale airing next Wednesday, May 17.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lala Kent Shuts Down 'Vanderpump Rules' Fan Theory About Scandoval

'Vanderpump Rules': Raquel Crashes Katie & Schwartz's SUR Alley Fight

Tom Sandoval Announces He's 1-Month Sober Following Scandoval

'Vanderpump Rules’: All the Signs About Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss From S10, E11 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery