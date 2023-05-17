Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Split Amid Scandoval Fallout

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have called it quits. A source tells ET that "Tom and Raquel broke up" in the wake of their cheating scandal. ET has reached out to Sandoval and Leviss for comment. Bravo had no comment on the news.

The Messenger first reported news of the split. A source told the outlet that Sandoval's "relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music."

"He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times," the source said. "Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six, "Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her."

Sandoval and Leviss made headlines in March when their months-long affair, which occurred amid his long-term relationship with Ariana Madix, became public.

Since then, Sandoval and Leviss have addressed the status of their romance several times. First, Leviss took to Instagram to note that her "feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship."

"Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone," she wrote. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

Then, in an April interview on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast, Sandoval said he and Leviss are "really good friends" and "not putting any label" on their relationship.

"We're also just kind of taking a break," Sandoval noted, adding that his and Leviss' friendship does not include benefits "right now."

Shortly thereafter, ET learned that Leviss checked into a mental health facility.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," Leviss' rep exclusively told ET. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Meanwhile, a source told ET that Sandoval took a trip full of "mindful activities like hiking, meditation and rock climbing to get away from the noise of Scandoval." Sandoval announced that he's one month sober earlier this month.

