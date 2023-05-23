Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is not dating influencer Karlee Hale, ET has learned.

A source tells ET, "Tom is not dating Karlee. He's been focusing on his band and what his new future will look like."

The reality star and his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, recently played a gig in Austin, Texas, and after the show, the 39-year-old was spotted spending time with Hale.

Tom Sandoval was spotted on a date last night. She brought her dog, so you know it’s real. #PumpRulespic.twitter.com/1Tn4tYDIoQ — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) May 17, 2023

After photos of the two circulated, The Sun reported they were dating.

According to TMZ, Tom and Karlee are "just friends."

In early March, Vanderpump Rules stars Sandoval and Ariana Madix announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined the show. It wasn't long before news broke that Sandoval had cheated on Madix with their co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Last week, a source told ET that "Tom and Raquel broke up."

Tune in to Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m.ET/PT on Bravo to see the rest of the scandal unfold.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lisa Vanderpump Didn’t Think ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Would Get Through Reunion Taping (Exclusive)

James Kennedy Discusses No. 1 ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Guy Title (Exclusive)

Lisa Vanderpump on ‘Intense’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion and Future of Tom and Raquel in the Series

Inside Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Finale Backlash

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval Split: A Timeline of the Cheating Scandal

Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Split After 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery