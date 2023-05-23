'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Is Not Dating Karlee Hale, Source Says
Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is not dating influencer Karlee Hale, ET has learned.
A source tells ET, "Tom is not dating Karlee. He's been focusing on his band and what his new future will look like."
The reality star and his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, recently played a gig in Austin, Texas, and after the show, the 39-year-old was spotted spending time with Hale.
After photos of the two circulated, The Sun reported they were dating.
According to TMZ, Tom and Karlee are "just friends."
In early March, Vanderpump Rules stars Sandoval and Ariana Madix announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined the show. It wasn't long before news broke that Sandoval had cheated on Madix with their co-star, Raquel Leviss.
Last week, a source told ET that "Tom and Raquel broke up."
Tune in to Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m.ET/PT on Bravo to see the rest of the scandal unfold.
