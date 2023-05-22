Ariana Madix Appears to Move Out of Shared Home With Tom Sandoval After Cheating Scandal
Ariana Madix is making a move. On Monday, the Vanderpump Rules star was spotted moving boxes out of the home she owns with her ex, Tom Sandoval, following his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.
Madix was dressed casually for the big day, wearing leggings, sneakers and a sweatshirt as she carried boxes to a moving truck.
She posted about the move on her Instagram Story, smiling as she posed in front of her boxes. "Ready to dip out," she wrote alongside the video, as a nod to Sandoval's much-used phrase.
When Madix appeared on The View earlier this month, she opened up about her hopes for the home that she and Sandoval continued to live in together in the wake of his controversy.
"I really want to sell the house," she said. "I want to be a homeowner on my own after this. That is my goal, to be able to save up."
She reiterated those feelings while on Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen, "My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house, and I want to move on."
Sandoval and Leviss made headlines in March when their months-long affair, which occurred amid his long-term relationship with Madix, became public. A source told ET that Sandoval and Leviss have since split, but Madix isn't convinced about that.
"I don't buy that at all," Madix said on WWHL. "She was sending letters to my house like four days ago." Claiming that she "didn't open" the alleged letter, Madix said Leviss addressed the letter to Sandoval and that it was in her handwriting.
Meanwhile, Madix has moved on romantically, and is now dating Daniel Wai. ET reported the couple's romance in April, when a source said that the pair had been "casually dating" for a month.
"I'm enjoying myself, and I would say I'm very happy right now," Madix said during a May interview on the Today show. "I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. In no way, shape or form did I go into that thinking anything. I've just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself and it's just been really lovely to interact with someone who's just so nice and kind and lovely and caring."
