Ariana Madix doesn't think we've seen the end of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' romance. Despite reports this week that the pair had broken up after first getting together when Madix and Sandoval were still dating, the Vanderpump Rules star laughed off the news while a guest on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live WIth Andy Cohen.

"I don't buy that at all," Madix told Cohen when he brought up the split reports. "She was sending letters to my house like four days ago."

Claiming that she "didn't open" the alleged letter, Madix said Leviss addressed the letter to Sandoval and that it was in her handwriting.

She knows this because she and her ex are still living in the same home.

"My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house, and I want to move on," Madix said, adding of the living situation with Sandoval, "And we do not interact on any level."

When asked if she thinks that Sandoval and Leviss are "in love," Madix replied, "I don't really know that either of them knows what that word means."

As for Leviss being in a treatment facility, as confirmed by ET, Madix chose not to speculate.

"I don't know what she's doing. Obviously, mental health advocacy is something that's very important," the reality star noted. "I don't know what her situation is at all so I can't really speak on it. I obviously don't know her on any level, none of my friends know her on any level anymore. If she's getting help, I think she needs it."

On Wednesday, a source told ET that "Tom and Raquel broke up." Sandoval and Leviss first made headlines in March when their months-long affair, which occurred amid his long-term relationship with Madix, became public.

