Following an explosive season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and opened up about what the world just witnessed.

"I thought it was laughable," Madix said of watching the finale playback. As for what she found most cringe-worthy about the scandal and Tom Sandoval's lies, she said, "the fabrication of the narrative that was being formed like the entire time without my knowledge, behind my back, by not just my ex-boyfriend but his little flying monkeys, as well."

While she didn't have an inkling about the affair, Madix said she did feel that something was off with Sandoval in the months leading to news of the affair becoming public.

"It's like I wasn't suspicious about an affair or about Raquel, but I was like something was clearly going on with him mentally, and that is what I was picking up on," she shared.

As for how she's doing now, Madix is getting by with the support of her friends.

"I feel good, I definitely feel as though my friends have me in like the best position to be able to heal and grow and I am honestly just looking forward, only forward, and not looking back," Madix said.

And she's doing exactly that, showing up to the WWHL with her boyfriend, Daniel Wai, by her side as she made her way into the clubhouse. He didn't attend Wednesday's taping, however, but Madix did share that she's "very happy."

"No, he is not," Madix said when asked if Wai was there. "I will just say that I am very happy and very satisfied."

Scheana Shay and her husband, Brock Davies, were in attendance though, supporting Madix in the audience.

Even though Madix is looking ahead and not back on the scandal that rocked her world for the last three months, one thing she said is not happening anything soon is forgiving Sandoval and Leviss.

"That's not happening," she assured.

When asked why she believes the affair and its fallout has resonated with so many people, Madix pointed to the multi-layered levels of deceit surrounding Scandoval.

"It is crazy. I think because it is so layered -- cheating is not that uncommon, but I think it is the best friend, it is the manipulation, it is the narcissism, it is the double life, there are so many layers to it that I think some of the people have experienced one or all of those things, that they can relate to," she explained.

The season finale culminated some two months after Madix and Sandoval ended their nine-year relationship after it was revealed he cheated on her with her best friend, Raquel Leviss, an affair that started in June 2022. The cheating scandal -- dubbed "Scandoval" -- sent Hollywood and beyond into a frenzy, with current and past cast members taking sides (not to mention everyone else with an opinion).

After the pair called it quits, a source close to the production told ET that cameras were back up and rolling as the drama unfolded, with plans to include the fallout of the breakup in season 10. Days after the scandal broke, Sandoval issued an apology, but then took more heat when the apology was to his business partners and not Madix. That apology came a few days later.

The same day Sandoval apologized to Madix (via a social media post), Leviss spoke out about the scandal in an exclusive statement to ET saying, in part, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Madix deactivated her Instagram account when Scandoval surfaced, but she returned to the platform just weeks later and shared a photo of herself in a hot pink and green dress from a recent trip to Mexico for her friend's wedding. She began her post, "Hi. Where to begin?"

Noting that she wanted to share her "most sincere gratitude" for the "outpouring of love and support" she's received since the news broke, Madix added, "When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."

She concluded with, "What doesn't kill me better run."

Meanwhile, Leviss ensconced herself in Arizona with family before returning to Los Angeles to film the Vanderpump Rules reunion, which was followed by Leviss and Sandoval dining in Hollywood.

Leviss would eventually check into a mental health treatment facility and Sandoval hit the road on a solo trip. As of Wednesday, ET has learned that the pair have broken up.

Whether Madix believes that, and the WWHL audience for that matter, is another story, with both answering "no," when asked by Cohen.

In fact, as of just four days ago, Madix said Leviss was sending Sandoval letters as recently as just four days ago. While she didn't read them, she made it clear that she's not "buying" the split news.

