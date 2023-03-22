After spending time in Tucson, Arizona, with her family, Raquel Leviss is back in Los Angeles to film the Vanderpump Rules reunion, ET has learned.

Levis arrived at LAX early Wednesday morning after news broke that the reality star would come face-to-face with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars on Thursday.

A source tells ET, "Raquel will be at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, in person. Raquel wants to be there to show her face and apologize to Ariana [Madix] in person."

Bravo boss Andy Cohen posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday that he was on his way to Los Angeles for the filming of the reunion with the caption, "NEXT STOP: VANDERPUMP VALLEY!"

"As far as her situation with Scheana, the logistics of filming are still being figured out but both will be there and will film. If it’s needed, they will have to film separately while maintaining 100 yards," the source adds.

Meanwhile, Lala Kent also posted to her Instagram Story about the reunion and seeing Leviss. "Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person," Kent wrote. "We can't wait to see you @raquelleviss."

Earlier this month, Leviss filed a restraining order against her co-star, Scheana Shay. ET confirmed that Leviss filed to seek court-ordered protection from Shay following an alleged altercation between the ladies.

After submitting her temporary restraining order request, the judge approved it, and ordered Shay to stay 100 yards away from Leviss, her home, vehicle and workplace. The judge has also set a March 29 hearing date.

Shay pushed back at claims made by Leviss in her filing for a restraining order.

Attorney Neama Rahmani, who is representing Shay, released a statement to ET, denying Leviss' accusations, both in regard to the photos she submitted and the claims she made in the documents regarding the alleged interaction.

"This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period," Rahmani claimed. "The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits on March 10, after cheating allegations between Sandoval and Leviss came to light.

Although Leviss previously spoke out about the scandal in an exclusive statement to ET and tried to apologize to Madix privately after news broke of the scandal, this will be the first time she’ll see her former friend in person.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is set to film on Thursday.

