Scheana Shay is pushing back at claims made by Raquel Leviss in her recent filing for a restraining order.

Leviss' request for a temporary restraining order against Shay, filed on Tuesday, included photos of Leviss with a black eye and a cut on her eyebrow -- injuries she claims she suffered at Shay's hands.

Attorney Neama Rahmani, who is representing, released a statement to ET, denying Leviss' accusations, both in regards to the photos she submitted and the claims she made in the documents regarding Shay and Leviss' alleged interaction.

"This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period," Rahmani stated. "The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

Rahmani's statement added, "Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."

According to the court documents, obtained by ET, which Leviss filed on Tuesday, Leviss claims the alleged altercation occurred on March 2 at around 1:30 a.m. but that nobody else was there to witness it.

In her request for the restraining order, Leviss claims she was "pushed against a brick wall causing injury to the back of head and punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye." She added, "currently, mutual friends-coworkers are telling me she doesn’t regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."

Leviss also attached a battery report filed with the Los Angeles Police Department, though the incident's alleged to have happened in New York City.

After submitting her temporary restraining order request, the judge approved it, and ordered Shay to stay 100 yards away from Leviss, her home, vehicle and workplace.

A source told ET on Wednesday, "Scheana 100 percent did not punch her. Raquel came after Scheana after their Watch What Happens Live taping when this all came out. Scheana brushed Raquel off of her and whatever happened after that is Raquel’s fault."

The source continued, "If you look at old pictures of Raquel, she always has that shadow on her eye. The scratch is new, but that’s it. The cast finds the restraining order laughable. No one should be afraid of Scheana Shay."

Leviss and Shay previously made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she addressed her controversial supposed kiss with Tom Schwartz, telling host Andy Cohen, "I'm just trying to live my life and I'm sorry if that offends people, but it's not going to stop me from doing what I'm going to do."

A source told People that, after the taping, Leviss admitted to her ongoing affair with Sandoval while speaking with Shay, who "was furious" about the confession and reportedly got physical with Leviss over it.

Sandoval and Madix broke up last week after nearly a decade together, after Sandoval and Leviss' alleged tryst surfaced.

