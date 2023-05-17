In the explosive season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval races over to Tom Schwartz's apartment and cries his eyes out. He's hysterical. Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss has been exposed, subsequently ending his nine-year relationship with co-star Ariana Madix. Then, in the midst of pouring his heart out, Sandoval suggests Madix could have found out sooner about the affair -- had she just bothered to ask or follow him.

The episode, which aired Wednesday night and just hours after ET confirmed Sandoval and Leviss called it quits, featured a lengthy scene between the Toms at Schwartz's home. "There he is, the most reviled man in America!" Schwartz announces upon Sandoval's arrival. "Dude, this is very bad."

Sandoval can't stop sobbing and profusely apologizes to Schwartz for the negative attention the cheating scandal -- exposed in early March -- has descended upon their joint venture, the bar, Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge.

Schwartz laments the bar went from enjoying a four-star rating down to just one star, prompting him to suggest that Sandoval put out a statement (and he did, though not to Madix until days later) in an effort to distance the bar from Sandoval's scandal, as well as show he was not complicit in the affair.

"We have 20 employees who depend on us," Schwartz noted.

"I exhausted my soul for Schwartz and Sandy's. I put everything I had in there," Schwartz then shares in a confessional. "And now, to think this place could fall apart because of Tom's affair? It's soul-crushing."

Schwartz is adamant he told Sandoval he had to "f***ing tell" Madix about the affair.

"You came to me, you confided in me, I said, 'Tom, out of what you had with Ariana, you have to f**king tell her,'" Schwartz says.

"I wanted to tell her," Sandoval responds. "Every time I wanted to tell her, I got this vibe that she just did not want to f**king know."

Sandoval then reveals he and Leviss met up at The Abbey, and it was at the West Hollywood hotspot where Sandoval says they kissed after downing some shots.

"I just felt something in that moment that I hadn't felt in a very long time," Sandoval shares.

His issues "for, like, five years" or so, Sandoval says, proved too hard to overcome.

"I started assessing my entire life," Sandoval tells Schwartz. "I'm in a relationship with nearly zero intimacy. Like, the only time I, like, can get off is when I, like, watch porn in the f***ing bathroom. I went into therapy. I don't know what to do. I love this person, I've been with her for a long time, but we're just not there."

Schwartz also recalls sitting Sandoval down and imploring him to come clean to Madix because "if this comes out without you telling her, you're going to humiliate her."

"Ariana never asked," Sandoval then claims. "Maybe like, 'I'm going to Schwartz's...' All she would've had to do is follow me and see that, you know, I'm not."

Schwartz stops Sandoval dead in his tracks.

"OK... you don't want to put that responsibility on her," Schwartz tells Sandoval. "This is just the worst, absolute case scenario. People are upset with me, just for being your business partner and friend, I'm f***ing canceled."

This won't be the last we hear of this scandal. Madix is set to appear on Watch What Happens Live immediately after the season 10 finale airs, and the season 10 reunion kicks off May 24 on Bravo, followed by two more episodes on May 31 and June 7.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Madix Unleashes on Tom Sandoval in Explosive ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale Trailer This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval Split: A Timeline of the Cheating Scandal

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Split Amid Scandoval Fallout

'VPR' Preview: Raquel Leviss Has Sex with Tom Sandoval in Her Car

Related Gallery