Ariana Madix is done covering for her ex, Tom Sandoval. After years of speculation, the 37-year-old Vanderpump Rules star confirmed that Sandoval did hook up with "Miami Girl."

In a 2015 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Madix accused Sandoval of getting intimate with a woman in Miami, Florida, at the start of their relationship.

On Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Madix claimed that her ex and the mystery woman had sex. She explained that the hookup happened before she and Sandoval became "exclusive," and that she kept the secret for all these years to protect him.

For years, Sandoval has denied the allegations, but on Wednesday's season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, he insisted that Madix always knew the truth, and insinuated he did in fact hook up with "Miami girl."

While chatting with Scheana Shay, the TomTom restaurant owner admitted to cheating on Madix twice before his recent affair with Raquel Leviss. Shay said she "always thought" the rumors were "true."

"Ariana has always known the truth about that," Sandoval replied when asked specifically about "Miami Girl," whose real name is Annemarie Kunkel.

"So other than 'Miami Girl,' this is the first time you ever cheated on Ariana?" Shay asked. "There was one other time," Sandoval responded.

"Just a random person?" Shay asked, prompting Sandoval to respond, "Yeah. Well, no. It’s not fair. I’m not going into it."

Although Sandoval didn’t reveal the identity of the woman, Madix said on WWHL that she had a "guess" of who it was but didn’t want to expose them, because she wasn’t sure she was right.

"She's not in the show universe," Madix told Andy Cohen.

In early March, Vanderpump Rules stars Sandoval and Madix announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined the show. It wasn't long before news broke that Sandoval had cheated on Madix with their co-star, Leviss.

Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion kicks off on Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

