Raquel Leviss is sharing her side of the story.

Wednesday's season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules rules saw the cast unpack "Scandoval," and for the first time and viewers got an insight into why and how Leviss' seven-month affair with Tom Sandoval began.

News broke of the affair in March, thereby ending Sandoval's long-term relationship with Ariana Madix.

As for how things started, Leviss said their romance was born out of genuine curiosity and a love for one another that started in friendship.

"I was just so curious to know what it would be like to be physical with someone that you love, 'cause I already knew that I loved him as a friend," Leviss says in a confessional. "And I've never had sex like that before. I should've like completely removed myself from the situation, but I did not have the willpower to not see him."

The cameras take viewers to Leviss' apartment where she and Sandoval are deciding what to do now that their relationship is out in the open.

"I feel like I only have you, my parents and my sister to have, like, my best interests at heart," Raquel says. "And even with you, it's questionable. It's like, am I really going to put my life on the line for someone that would cheat on someone that they love so much? Because then that makes me think you would be capable of doing that to me, and I don't want to get caught up in this whirlwind of romance, where I'm like, blind to these things."

"No, no, no, of course," Sandoval tells her. "I would never do this if there wasn't something here."

While Sandoval says he doesn't know where their future lies, one thing is clear, he and Leviss love each other, or at the very least are infatuated with each other.

"Who's to say, like, maybe things work out with Raquel and I, maybe they don't. But when I kissed Raquel, I felt hope. I felt, like, wait a minute. You're not washed up. Maybe your best days aren't behind you. They're just beginning," Sandoval tells the cameras.

While Leviss doesn't directly apologize for her behavior, she does acknowledge that she and Sandoval could've done things differently.

"I just feel like it turned out so horribly wrong," Raquel says. "We f**ked up. Coulda, shoulda, woulda ... but, like, these are the learning experiences, right? If we were to do it over again?"

"Obviously, I would do a lot of things over again," Sandoval says. "Yeah, me too," Raquel replies.

Ahead of VPR's explosive finale Wednesday, ET learned that Leviss and Sandoval called it quits. "Tom and Raquel broke up." a source told ET.

ET has reached out to Sandoval and Leviss for comment. Bravo had no comment on the news.

The Messenger first reported news of the split. A source told the outlet that Sandoval's "relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music."

"He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times," the source said. "Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six, Leviss, who has been spending time in a mental health facility, "Dipped out."

"Sandoval is not the one for her," the source added.

As for the rest of Scandoval? Fans can expect a full breakdown when Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion kicks off on Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m.ET/PT on Bravo.

