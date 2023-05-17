More cheating allegations?

You read that right. The wild season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules saw Lala Kent drop a bomb that viewers may not have been ready for.

While unpacking the scandal with fellow castmates, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, Kent says she's not so sold on Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss being the first time he stepped out on Ariana Madix over the course of their nine-year relationship.

Reminding the group that she suspected they were looking at the wrong Tom all along towards the tail-end of filming the summer before, when Leviss and Tom Schwartz were caught making out, Kent points out Sandoval's pattern of behavior, first cheating on Kristen Doute, and then Madix. Kent shares her theory that Sandoval got bored with Madix and wanted to be with a "sloppy drunk" girl -- cue Leviss.

"He got off on the fact that he could sneak around," Kent tells the group, before asking if they believe this is the first person Sandoval's cheated on Madix with. They all agree, Leviss can't be the one and only.

"A few years ago, I heard the rumors that Tom and Billie Lee go off and do whatever they go and do," Kent said in a confessional, as the episode cuts back to an unseen moment from the season 7 reunion, where Doute brought up this rumor, attributing it to the group's close friend Jesse Montana. They both denied it at the time.

"We need to open that case back up!" Lala declares. "It went cold, and I don't think it needs to be cold no more."

Lee and Sandoval have been seen together since news of his affair with Leviss broke back in March, though Lee maintained that she's just friends with the Tom Tom co-owner.

Speaking to ET back in April, Lee said she refused to take a side in Sandoval and Madix's breakup.

"Tom and Ariana are my family. They have been there for me over the years and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. It saddens me that people are so fixated on picking a side. Both are human and are both hurting in their own ways," Lee, who left VPR in 2019, told ET at the time.

She continued, "There is a world where you can support and be there for both parties and that’s the world I choose to live in. There is also no reason for this to continue to be so divisive. Ariana is happy and Tom is really working hard on himself. I’ll continue to love and support them unconditionally."

Madix, meanwhile, unfollowed Lee on Instagram amid the drama.

The finale did see Sandoval confirm to Scheana Shay that he did cheat on Madix prior to his affair with Leviss, though he wouldn't say who with.

As for who she thinks Sandoval cheated with, while appearing on Watch What Happens Live following Wednesday's finale, Madix said she thinks it's someone not in the show's "universe."

"I have a guess so I'm not entirely sure, so I don't want to trash that person or drag their name through the mud," Madix shared when asked who she thought it was. "She is not in the show universe."

Tune in to Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m.ET/PT on Bravo to see the rest of the scandal unfold.

