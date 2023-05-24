Loyalty only extends so far!

While Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval have been ride-or-die friends from the start, Schwartz wanted to be sure he set things straight when it came to just how soon he found out about Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss.

Part one of the explosive three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion sees Schwartz getting grilled by the cast about the timeline of events. While it's been suggested that the affair allegedly began in June 2022, Schwartz said Wednesday that he found out about it in August, but that Sandoval had first started voicing concerns about his and Ariana Madix's relationship in July 2022.

After the guys’ night in August, Sandoval told Schwartz about confiding with Leviss and sharing the same relationship concerns with her.

"You guys had, like, an intimate moment," Schwartz said.



"When Charlotte wasn’t even f**king cold, by the way," Madix tacks on, referencing her dog, who died the morning of that guys' night.

A few weeks later is when Schwartz said Sandoval broke it all down for him.

The admission came as a surprise to Sandoval who seemed to think he told Schwartz much later. In a one-on-one with host Andy Cohen, Sandoval claimed he didn’t tell Schwartz about Leviss until mid-late January.

"You told me late August, after the wedding," Schwartz maintains.

Seemingly caught in a lie, Lala Kent calls out the longtime friends for not getting their stories straight.

"Oh, did you guys not put your timelines together to match?" Kent sarcastically asks.

One thing Schwartz did not back down from, was that he did not know about Sandoval and Leviss when he kissed Leviss at Scheana Shay’s wedding in Mexico, despite having a "gut" feeling just a week later that Leviss had a crush on his Tom Tom co-owner.

"You told me that day, I think it was the 31st, and I know because we got drunk in your hot tub afterward. He’s like, 'I had a one-night stand with Raquel…' and it was like, 'Holy sh*t. What have I done? Never again. Mistake. Alcohol,'" Schwartz says. "The whole spiel people do when they have a one-night stand. And then after that, things kind of went back to normal."

He also confirmed that the affair had been going on through Leviss' glamping trip birthday trip in September.

"Without a doubt about it, throughout the fall, leading up to the new year, they spent an inappropriate amount of time together," Schwartz continues.

The affair ended Sandoval and Madix's nine-year-long relationship in March, after news of the scandal became public. Since then, Leviss has been receiving treatment at a mental wellness facility, while Madix, meanwhile has moved on romantically with Daniel Wai. ET reported the couple's romance in April when a source said that the pair had been "casually dating" for a month.

The three-part Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Continues Wednesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

