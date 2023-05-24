Ariana Madix is gearing up for the first part of the three-partVanderpump Rules reunion to debut, and there's a few things she hopes fans will keep in mind when watching the dramatic "Scandoval"-packed special.

Madix spoke with ET's Brice Sander after working the Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers counter in El Segundo, California, hours ahead of part one of the Vanderpump Rules reunion set to air Wednesday night.

"A lot of people are saying online, 'We're sick of hearing about it,' or, 'Why is this dragging out?' Our show is shot over the course of the summer and week-to-week you see installments of that. So, I mean, I get it, but it's definitely where we were, mentally, on March 23rd [when we shot the reunion]."

The reality star explained that the reunion was shot when the wounds of her split from Tom Sandoval amid his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss were still very fresh. In the two months since, life has moved on and old wounds have started to heal -- at least a bit.

"I think that, if we were to film that reunion today, I don't know if everybody would be on the same level," Madix added. "But I definitely think that that's something to keep in mind."

Madix also said that she hasn't seen the reunion special yet, and feels it's in her best interest to watch, regardless of whether or not it hurts to do so.

"I think I should just be aware of what happened, you know? Just to see how it is," she explained.

Madix's promotional appearance at Raising Cane's came one day after the release of her in-depth interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she opened up and got candid about all the details fans may not have known about her contentious split from Sandoval.

However, looking toward the future, Madix told ET on Wednesday that she's excited about the possibilities ahead of her.

"I am in a position right now where I just want to do everything and I really am enjoying myself, doing it as much as I can," she shared. "I want to claim independence, I want to claim success, I want to reclaim my time. I want to claim all the good vibes and positivity and I want to be involved and leave stuff in the past."

She's also looking forward to coming back for the 11th season of Vanderpump Rules, and isn't letting the Scandoval drama hold her back from making the most of her time on the show.

"I'm excited to return. I mean, we've been sharing out lives on television for 10 seasons, nine for me, and I think that I'm very excited to keep doing that," she shared. "It brings me a lot of joy to connect with people via doing the show, and so I wanna keep doing that."

Tune in to Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m.ET/PT on Bravo to see the rest of the scandal unfold.

