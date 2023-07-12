Tom Sandoval is going easy on Adele.

Although the 35-year-old singer threw shade at the Tom Tom bar owner during her concert a few weeks ago, Sandoval understands where she is coming from.

TMZ spoke to the 40-year-old reality TV star, who seemed unphazed when asked about Adele taking a moment during a recent performance to address the Vanderpump Rules drama, agreeing with a fan who called Sandoval "trash."

"I heard it was just the person in the audience [who] said something. I didn’t think it was her," he explained to the reporter.

After being told Adele "basically" called him "trash" for cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, he confessed, "I would think anybody whose been told a certain story about me would think the exact same thing."

Sandoval added, "I can’t knock her for that. I mean she's a very, very talented woman. I never went to her concerts, but I would definitely enjoy an Adele show for sure."

Sandoval feels that Adele’s reaction to him is "normal" in light of the cheating drama. "I think it’s very normal for Adele to feel whatever she feels," he said.

As news of Sandoval's affair with Leviss went nuclear, countless celebrities have weighed in on the spectacle. Even Bryan Cranston elevated the fight into the realm of high art with a dramatic reading of Madix's emphatic monologue from the show's reunion special during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

