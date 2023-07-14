Raquel Leviss Is Going by Birth Name Rachel After Checking Out of Mental Health Treatment Facility
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel Leviss Vows to Share ‘Unfiltered Trut…
Shakira Spotted on a Date With Jimmy Butler Following Gerard Piq…
Khloé Kardashian Teases Rob Kardashian’s Reality TV Return
Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: Priscilla Reflects on ‘Painstaking J…
Why Blac Chyna ‘Will Always Have Respect’ for Exes Rob Kardashia…
Lola Consuelos on Taking Music and Industry Advice From Her Famo…
Why Reese Witherspoon Didn't Want to Film 'Fear' Sex Scene With …
Mama June and Daughters on Anna ‘Chickadee’s ‘Terminal’ Cancer D…
'The Blacklist' Series Finale: James Spader Goes on His Final Co…
Sarah Jessica Parker on 'SATC' Co-Star John Slattery's Possible …
Lisa Marie Presley's Cause of Death Confirmed
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Come to an Agreement on Lisa …
'90 Day Fiancé's Latest Spinoff ‘90 Day: The Last Resort' Teaser…
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro's Grandson, Dead at 19
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Have a Baby Name: …
Reese Witherspoon Pokes Fun at Her Old Red Carpet Looks
Fran Drescher Stands by Photo She Took With Kim Kardashian Amid …
Kody Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Thinks Robyn Doesn't See Herself …
Raquel Leviss is making some changes after her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval played out on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. First off, she's not going by Raquel anymore.
She will now go by her original name, Rachel. "After months of therapy, Rachel decided she wanted to go by her government name moving forward," a source tells ET.
A source also confirms to ET that Leviss has checked out of The Meadows in Arizona after spending two months at the mental health facility. "Rachel is now spending time with people close to her," the source says.
As for her future on Vanderpump Rules, which has already started filming season 11, the source says Leviss "still hasn't signed on to film" the show, noting that "her team and Bravo are still trying to hammer out a deal."
In April, ET exclusively reported that 28-year-old Leviss had checked into the treatment facility just after filming the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion special. The three-part television event was explosive, as the cast members addressed 40-year-old Sandoval cheating on his long-term girlfriend, 38-year-old Ariana Madix, with Leviss.
"[Rachel's] mental health is the most important thing to her and her family," a source told ET earlier this week. "She spent a lot of time working on her mental health at the facility and knows going back to the show and filming will be very stressful."
Leviss has not been seen since April and was noticeably absent on Tuesday while Sandoval, Madix, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and several other Vanderpump Rules cast members filmed at Lisa Vanderpump's Sur Lounge.
This is seemingly the first time Sandoval and Madix have seen one another since the Vanderpump Rules reunion.
Sandoval seemed able to avoid Madix during filming -- but not Shay. In a video obtained by TMZ, the two were caught having a heated argument outside the bar, where at one point Shay is heard yelling, "If you hadn't f**ked Raquel," before storming off.
For more on Scandoval, the term used to describe the cheating scandal, check out the links below.
Reporting by Anthony Dominic.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tom and Ariana Film 'VPR' as Raquel Negotiates Contract
Raquel Leviss Still Has Not Signed on to 'Vanderpump Rules'
Andy Cohen Says He Was 'Wrong' to Suggest This About Raquel Leviss
Related Gallery