In a surprising revelation on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix sheds light on the ongoing complexities of her living situation with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

Madix, who broke up with Sandoval earlier this year, disclosed that the pair is still entangled in the web of property ownership.

The reality star opened up about her ongoing struggle with Sandoval to resolve the issue of their shared home while recently navigating the challenges of her commitment to Dancing With the Stars.

Madix disclosed to Cohen, "I am working on the situation with the ownership of the house."

Madix, who was staying in an Airbnb with her pets during the DWTS competition, expressed the urgency of settling the matter with Sandoval.

Madix said she is eager to sell the property, while she claims Sandoval doesn't want to. Cohen suggested that Sandoval buy Madix out of her stake in the home.

"I would love for that to be resolved quickly," said Madix. "So if Joe Weiner could really get back to my lawyer, that’d be great." The plea to Sandoval's lawyer made Cohen cackle.

While grappling with these real-world issues, Madix is not letting them hinder her career. Despite the ongoing homeownership struggle, she is set make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules will document the cast picking up the pieces in the wake of Scandoval, the fan-named term for Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss, which ended his nearly decade-long romance with Madix.

