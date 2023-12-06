The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Ariana Madix -- if it wasn't already!

After a whirlwind year of Scandoval and a run on Dancing WIth the Stars, it's been a unique year for Madix -- and she's closing it out with one more announcement: She's making her Broadway debut.

The Vanderpump Rules star willl be trading in Los Angeles for New York City for an eight-week limited engagement as lead Roxie Hart in Chicago, beginning Jan. 29 through March 24 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Performing on Broadway is a longtime dream for the 38-year-old reality star, who just six months ago told Glamour while recalling her college years, "I wanted to go to New York and be on Broadway.”

It's a fit for the former dancer, who studied theater in college. She most recently came in third place in the 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars with partner Pasha Pashkov.

Of course, she's been no stranger to headlines this year following the bombshell revelation that her now-ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was having an affair with their friend and castmate, Rachel Leviss.

However, it seems the scandal has only made Madix stronger -- brand partnerships, a role in the Lifetime movie, Buying Back My Daughter, and her newly released book, Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches, included.

Now, she's ending the year on a high note -- and preparing to hit many more. "It is just the biggest dream come true," she said on Live With Kelly and Mark on Wednesday morning. "I cannot believe this is real life."

