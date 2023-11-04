Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are both nervous and excited for the premiere of Season 11 of the hit Bravo show.

The reality stars spoke with ET's Brice Sander on the second day of BravoCon in Las Vegas, and they had a lot to say about their experiences on the show, especially in the wake of sitting on the BravoCon panel with their exes, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

When asked about the experience of sitting on stage with her ex Ariana responded, "It was actually great, I think because we got the hard stuff out of the way, and then it's fun stuff." Katie chimed in, "It can only get better."

Katie also addressed her humorous comment during the panel, where she jokingly said that Schwartz looked like a couch with his outfit, "He did look like a couch." Ariana added, "The second you said that, I was like, and that's it, that is the moment."

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The conversation quickly turned to the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. Ariana shared her thoughts on the new season's trailer, saying, "I mean, I guess my nerves, I'm slightly nervous giving the tone of that teaser; it kind of felt like there was something being set up. Yeah, a little weird, to be honest, but then I was like, look, I can only just do me, I can't control any of that, so, um, but yeah, all reliving stuff always sucks."

On Friday, during the first day of BravoCon, the network announced that its hit reality series, which follows Lisa Vanderpump and her former SUR employees, will premiere its 11th season in January.

The upcoming season will document the cast picking up the pieces in the wake of Scandoval, the fan-named term for Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss, which ended his nearly decade-long romance with Ariana.

When asked about the possibility of her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, making an appearance in the upcoming season, Ariana responded, "Here and there, maybe like once or twice. I mean, it's just so not his thing, but he was a really good sport about it, and so yeah, I really appreciate that."

Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi

Katie then opened up about her expectations for the new season, saying, "I think you'll see like a very different Katie because even the last year, Tom and I were divorcing and stuff, right? I was still very much attached to him and that relationship, and it was really a difficult summer. But this past summer, this season, I was very much single and very much into my own thing and things." Ariana chimed in, "Katie, you're a hot commodity."

James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz make up the rest of the show's cast. Kennedy's girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and Shay's husband, Brock Davies, will also appear as friends on season 11.

The network unveiled the first footage from season 11 on Friday, which sees Kennedy literally drawing a line in the sand between Ariana and Sandoval during a group beach day.

Lisa Vanderpump seems to be feeling bad for Sandoval, though, telling Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, "To lose his best friend, his business is up the creek, everything has gone wrong in his life."

Scheana may be softening toward Sandoval too, but Katie warns, "If you're going to be friends with him, [Madix] is going to cut you off, so think about your next move very carefully."

Madix is decidedly not ready to forgive and forget, telling her ex, "Ruin my life, my home, and then f**king attempt to kill my f**king dog, my lawyer will be dealing with you."

Not returning for season 11 is Leviss, which ET exclusively reported in August.

"Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing," a source told ET at the time of Leviss, who checked into a mental health treatment facility after filming the explosive Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. "Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."

Vanderpump reacted to Leviss' decision that same month, telling the crowd at an FYC event hosted by the Los Angeles Times, "I'd like to have seen her sit down with me and also let the audience know where she was, how she was doing, what her thoughts were, how much contrition there was. And she kind of chose not to."

RELATED CONTENT: