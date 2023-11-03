Lisa Vanderpump doesn't have much time to think about Kyle Richards' marital woes. Amid Richards' separation from her husband, Mauricio Umanksy, Vanderpump told ET's Brice Sander that she hasn't spoken to her former friend and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star.

"I haven't seen her. They're doing an excellent job of keeping us separate, not at my behest, but I'm appreciating it," Vanderpump told ET at BravoCon, a Las Vegas event that Richards is also attending.

As for how she feels about what Richards is going through, Vanderpump said, "I actually don't give her much thought, to be honest."

"I'm so busy. I'm opening two new restaurants," she said. "... But I do have empathy for any marriage that goes through that. I think that's hard, especially living in this public forum. I don't wanna see that."

Vanderpump left RHOBH after skipping the season 9 reunion amid the puppygate scandal, in which Richards and others accused the restaurant owner of leaking a story about co-star Dorit Kemsley to the tabloids.

While Richards has been open to possibly reconciling with Vanderpump, the latter woman told ET, "This is how your reconcile: you say, 'Sorry for calling you a liar. Can we move on?' That's how you reconcile."

Vanderpump added of the rest of her former castmates, "The only person I've seen from Beverly Hills was sitting there waiting for me with her son was my favorite Garcelle [Beauvais], so we hug and we always keep in contact. But no, I haven't seen any of the ones who call me a liar, so I haven't seen any of those."

