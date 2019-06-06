Everything We Know About Lisa Vanderpump and the 'RHOBH' Reunion Drama

Is Lisa Vanderpump over The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills forever?

Many fans seem to think so after rumors began swirling on Wednesday that the 58-year-old restaurateur skipped out on the reality series' reunion taping.

Multiple sources close to production told ET on Wednesday that Vanderpump did not attend the taping of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Instead, she spent the day preparing for a private conversation with Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, ET has learned.

"While the other women were at the reunion bullying and name calling, she [Lisa] was focusing on social issues that impact the city [of Los Angeles] and beyond," a source says, adding that Garcetti's office invited Vanderpump to his L.A. Pride Garden Party at his Hancock Park residence on Wednesday evening.

According to another source, an aide from the mayor's office reached out to Vanderpump's team noting that the mayor would like to connect one-on-one with the Bravo star to discuss multiple topics. The source says the two spoke privately at the event, discussing everything from animal rescue to feeding the homeless and her activism on LGBTQ rights.

Andy Cohen also confirmed Vanderpump's absence at the taping while going live on Instagram with Anderson Cooper. Cohen seemingly teased, however, that Vanderpump will still be there in some capacity.

"The reunion is going great, it's major," Cohen exclaimed. "Lisa Vanderpump's not here. It's major."

"There's major things happening," he added, playing coy to Cooper's questions. "There's trouble afoot in Beverly Hills."

Meanwhile on Twitter, some of Vanderpump's RHOBH co-stars weighed in on her absence, including Brandi Glanville, who claimed LVP "tried to ruin my life!"

"She had employees trash my wine, she gave ultimatums on the show," Glanville claimed. "It was either her or me. She conveniently lost her memory during my lawsuit which cost me all of my savings. So yes she is my own personal devil."

My truth about LVP Is that she tried to ruin my life! She had employees trash my wine,she gave ultimatums on the show it was either her or me, she conveniently lost her memory during my lawsuit which cost me all of my savings. So yes she is my own personal devil — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 5, 2019

Kyle Richards also chimed in, teasing, "I think yesterday was our longest Reunion shoot ever. Today I shall hibernate #rhobh."

I think yesterday was our longest Reunion shoot ever. Today I shall hibernate #rhobh @ Universal Studios Hollywood https://t.co/PGPg7oVEEc — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) June 6, 2019

ET caught up with Vanderpump last month, where she defended her reasoning for taking a lie detector test following all the "puppygate" drama involving Teddi Mellencamp and a dog named Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, that Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, that ended up back in the shelter. Vanderpump took the test in order to prove to her castmates that she didn't leak fake stories about the dog to press, as some claimed.

"If you’re shouting to the rooftops -- if somebody says to you, did you do it? You say no," she said at the time. "Did you do it? You say no, and then you say no. No, I swear on my kids' life. No. I mean, for me, I'm a religious woman, everybody knows. I've supported our church every week with the homeless the last 12 years. Everybody knows that. So, for me to hold my children up and say, 'I swear on my children’s life,' that should be enough. To me, if somebody said that, I'd say, 'OK, that’s it. That’s done.'"

"So, the fact that it’s still, 'We don’t believe you, we don’t believe you,' it’s like, OK," she continued. "And then [executive director of Vanderpump Dogs] John Sessa said, 'Take a lie detector test.' So I said, 'You know what? Yeah, why not? Why not? I’m not scared.' I don't think you put yourself forward for a lie detector test if you have a modicum of guilt, and I didn’t, so that was it."

The interview came just a few weeks after Vanderpump told ET that she "stopped filming halfway through the season" and that a reconciliation with the RHOBH cast was unlikely.

"When you are a woman of integrity, and you're a woman that works really hard and is very compassionate, and is very principally minded, and they keep coming at you and ganging up on you, I don't know," she explained. "I didn't integrate with the other women after they constantly called me a liar."

In a statement previously given to ET, Bravo urged fans not to get ahead of themselves in regard to questions surrounding Vanderpump's fate on the show. "There is so much great drama and fun still to come this season including the ladies' trip to France," the statement read. "So before we focus on next season, let's see where this one takes us."

However, in an interview with DailyMailTV this month, Vanderpump seemingly confirmed she will not be returning to the show again after nine seasons.

"The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who've been harassing me for 10 months now," she said. "I think they've made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly. So.... no."

