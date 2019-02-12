Lisa Vanderpump never misses a Real Housewives of Beverly Hillspremiere party!

The glamorous reality star and entrepreneur made a surprise appearance at the season nine premiere party at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood on Tuesday night. Her quick, and early, arrival was unexpected, especially after her RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna tweeted last week that she expected "every mother f**king RHOBH to be there."

"I have never missed one before and I am not going to miss one now," she told ET's Brice Sander at the premiere. "Listen, I don't take my direction from anybody. I do what I want to do, and I am here to support the show. I'm not here to socialize, so to speak, but the show has been really good to me for eight years, nine seasons, 330 episodes of reality television, and I love them and they are like my family. So I am here to support the show."

Confirming that Rinna's rowdy tweets did not make her come to the party, she added, "Oh lordy, no. Absolutely no. I don't react to the nonsense and all that aggressiveness. The aggression in that tweet was really ugly as far as I am concerned."

On Friday, Rinna took to Twitter to call out her co-stars and tell them they all better show up, drama aside.

"We have our #RHOBH premier party this Tuesday. I expect every MOTHER FU*KING RHOBH TO BE THERE YOU FUC*ERS ALL BETTER BE THERE AND I MEAN ALL!!!!!!! 💎," she wrote, writing in another tweet, "NO MORE F*CKING BULLSH*T. YOU. SHOW. UP."

When a fan asked why Vanderpump would show up if she "has no relationship with any of the cast," Rinna replied, "It's her job."

Vanderpump, however, is not fazed by the tweets. She's also not going to be watching the premiere, or many of this season's episodes -- but encourages fans to tune in!

"I haven't seen the episode, I chose not to watch," she admitted. "Personally, it was a very difficult time in my life, especially around the beginning of filming. So I've chosen not to go back to that space and not watch it."

"When they all ganged up on me before, like season two, four, six, like we talked about," she continued. "I probably didn't watch that or most of it. I encourage everyone to watch it."

ET was with Vanderpump just last week, where she also admitted that she wished she had taken a year off from the show following the death of her brother, Mark, who died by suicide.

“I wasn’t as prepared for combat as I should’ve been,” she confessed. “It hasn't been a good situation."

"I think this year, with where my mental state was -- and I've been very honest about that, I struggled a lot, you know, after my brother's suicide," she continued. "The first few months it was really difficult, and I was kind of searching for happiness, so, I think you know … when something really significant happens in your life, maybe it does change you, you know?”

