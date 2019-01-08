Lisa Vanderpump is looking forward to the chance to play nanny for Andy Cohen's baby boy.

The Vanderpump Rules star was sitting down with the soon-to-be dad, who's expecting a son via surrogate, on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, when a caller asked the British restaurateur if she has any parenting advice for the host.

"I was very excited, and we talked about that," Vanderpump said, beaming. "It's life changing!"

Vanderpump -- who is the mother of two adult children, daughter Pandora and son Max, and stepmom to husband Ken Todd's son, Warren Todd -- mulled the question over before dispensing her parental wisdom (and an offer to babysit).

"I think my best bit of advice, because I don't have grandkids yet, is you know, if you ever get tired of [the baby], drop it off at Villa Rosa," Vanderpump said with a smile, referring to her own 8,800-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion estate.

While Cohen first announced in December that he'd be welcoming a baby sometime in February, the TV host revealed he's expecting a little boy during CNN’s live New Year’s Eve show.

"I remember last year standing here thinking, 'Will my baby be born this year?'" he told co-host Anderson Cooper. "So, this is the biggest year for me."

"It's a boy," Cohen exclaimed when asked if he wanted to share the gender with viewers. "And, I got to tell you something, I cannot wait to meet this boy. I think he’s going to have a nice Semitic head of hair. I'm so excited I think about nothing else."

