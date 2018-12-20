Andy Cohen Announces He's Going to Become a Father

Congratulations are in order for Andy Cohen!

During Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 50-year-old Bravo talk show host announced that he is going to be a father.

"Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks' time I am going to become a father," Cohen emotionally revealed. "Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future. Family means everything to me and having one of my own that I have wanted in my heart my entire life. And though it's taken most me longer than most to get there, I can't wait for what I envision to be the most rewarding chapter yet."

"So happy holidays and happy New Year to all of you. I'm going to see you on New Year's Eve on CNN," he concluded. "Here's to 2019. Thanks, everybody."

Cohen received a slew of praises from his guests, which include OG Housewives, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Nene Leakes, Vicki Gunvalson and Ramona Singer.

Cohen isn't the only celebrity who will be welcoming a bundle of joy next year.

After four years of trying to conceive through IVF, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi and her fiance, Slade Smiley, are expecting a baby. Mamie Gummer, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, The Originals star Claire Holt and Katherine Waterston will also become moms soon.

See who else is expecting in the video below.

