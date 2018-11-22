Snooki Pregnant With Baby No. 3 -- See the Cute Announcement!

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has a lot to be thankful for this year!

The Jersey Store: Family Vacation star surprised her fans on Thursday, revealing via Instagram that she and her husband, Jionni LaValle, are expecting their third child together.

The 30-year-old reality star shared a series of photos of their kids, daughter Giovanna, 4, and son Lorenzo, 6, holding up her ultrasound.

"What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving," Snooki captioned it.

In an interview with ET back in August, Snooki revealed she and Jionni were "trying" for baby No.3

"I’m trying now," she said at the time. "I’m practicing now. It’s going good. I’m not pregnant yet but, I mean, we’ve been practicing for a month now so…"

Congrats to the happy family!

