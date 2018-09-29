Jenni "JWoww" Farley is surrounding herself with her best friends.

Just days after JWoww filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews, the reality star reunited with her best friend Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jersey Shore cast. The group attended Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his fiance, Lauren Pesce's, wedding shower in New Jersey on Saturday.

JWoww took to Instagram to share group photo of herself and her 4-year-old daughter Meilani with Snooki and her 4-year-old daughter Giovanna. Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and her fiance, Chris Larangeira, as well as the engaged twosome, were also in the pic.

While at the party, both JWoww and Snooki couldn't help but gush about how adorable their daughters were together and how they were smaller versions of themselves.

"The best of friends," JWoww wrote alongside a photo of the girls. Snooki shared the same photo, jokingly writing, "Here’s a pic of us at our first red carpet event. We were so young. @jwoww #TheHitchuation."

In another silly video shared by JWoww, their mini-mes are seen play fighting. "Deleted scenes of Vegas @jerseyshore @snooki fight round 16," she captioned the clip.

Snooki also shared a handful of Instagram Stories of the two girls, with one of the videos featuring the little ones acting out while sitting at lunch. "They're me and @Jwoww after a bottle of wine," Snooki joked.

Instagram Stories

JWoww's outing comes days after ET confirmed that she had filed for divorce two weeks ago from Roger. The split comes just a month before the couple's third wedding anniversary. The two tied the knot in October 2015, three years after getting engaged.

After news broke of their split on Thursday, Roger took to Instagram to share a video message with his followers.

"My wife filed for divorce, it's true. I'm just going to keep it simple," Roger explained in the clip. "I don't blame her. There's no cheating or any dumb s**t, any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into. I'm not gonna get into detail, but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Files for Divorce From Roger Mathews

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Opens Up About Her Son's Developmental Struggle in Emotional Post

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Opens Up About Heartbreaking 2011 Miscarriage

Related Gallery