Jenni "JWoww" Farley is thankful for everyone's words of encouragement and support.

On the Jersey Shore: Family Vacationseason two premiere on Thursday, the 32-year-old reality star revealed that her 2-year-old son, Greyson, "isn't speaking" yet and has been going to therapy three times a week. The following day, JWoww took to her Instagram to share more insight on how she is doing everything she can to help her baby boy.

"To everyone that tuned into @jerseyshore last night and messaged, commented etc about @greysonmathews with similar stories or just showing love I can't thank you enough," JWoww began. "As a mother, I will go to the moon and back for my kids... no question. I live my life differently because of them. To find out Greyson is 'behind' or 'delayed' crushed me... but only for a moment... that moment came from wanting to have 'perfect children' and 'how could this happen to me?'... but Grey is PERFECT and it CAN happen to anyone."

JWoww, who is also mother to 4-year-old daughter Meilani, explained that she got "hundreds" of messages and "decided to share that side of my family on Jersey Shore because I want to help anyone going through what I’m going through."

"I’m sure people need support the way I’ve needed it," she continued. "Greyson is still in therapy 3x a week... he’s doing a lot better. We also changed his diet and removed unnecessary preservatives. I’ve had almost every test done you can think of because I’ll never accept that this is best case for Grey... I’ll always think outside the box and do anything that will try and help him achieve nothing short of greatness... I don’t sleep much lol. He’s my world and I want to give him the best life... because he deserves it 💙💙."

JWoww has shared plenty of personal stories with her fans over the years. In April, she opened up about a painful 2011 miscarriage she suffered weeks before the Jersey Shore cast filmed their fourth season in Italy.

"I was a mess in Italy," Farley told castmate Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, before recounting the devastating experience. "Right before Italy, like three or four weeks before Italy, my grandmother passed. And me and Roger actually lost a baby, like, I ended up pregnant. Not a lot of people know."

