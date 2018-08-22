They're baaaaack!

The beloved cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns to MTV when season two of the reality show kicks off on Thursday. But before we get to see all the drama unfold in back-to-back episodes, the network released a chaos-filled trailer to hold us over.

According to MTV, "this season is the wildest one yet," and we believe it! In the sneak peek teaser, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's complicated, on-and-off relationship with Jen Harley continues to play out, and at one point, the mother of his 4-month-old daughter calls him a "f**king psychopath."

"There's no one that does relationship drama better than Ronnie," Vinny Guadagnino exclaims in the clip.

Relationship drama aside, there's also plenty of fist pumping, twerking, drinking, fighting and a cameo from Angelina Pivarnick as the crew parties hard in Las Vegas before their return to their home turf, Seaside Heights.

"We totally have not grown up," JWoww dishes. "We're living our best lives in our 30s, as 12-year-olds."

Watch below:

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation season two premiere airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear what the cast told ET when we exclusively chatted with them earlier this year.

