'Jersey Shore' Star Deena Cortese Is Pregnant With a Baby Boy

A baby's on the way for Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese!

Cortese took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she and husband Chris Buckner will welcome a boy, to be named Christopher John, in December.

In beautiful pics taken outside, Cortese and Buckner opted for a Fourth of July theme to announce their son's impending arrival. "We're excited to say a little firecracker is on the way," a red, white and blue sign reads in a snap of the proud parents-to-be.

Another shot shows the couple's dog next to a chalkboard-style sign that reads, "It's official, I'm getting a new best friend. Guard dog duty starts December 2018."

The pics of the couple -- who are clad in coordinating blue ensembles -- also feature blue balloons, the baby's ultrasound and a onesie that reads, "Coming Soon baby Buckner December 2018."

"Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! 💙," Cortese, 31, wrote in the caption of the photos. "Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing ! We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness💙 December can’t come soon enough!"

Cortese concluded: "Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John❤️ you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!"

The reality star also expressed her excitement on Twitter alongside a few of the snaps.

Super excited to announce our little family is growing! @CBuckner_ and I Will be welcoming a baby boy to our family December 2018! 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/WwtNoDLWaJ — Deena Nicole Cortese (@DeenaNicoleMTV) July 2, 2018

"Super excited to announce our little family is growing! @CBuckner_ and I Will be welcoming a baby boy to our family December 2018! 💙💙," she tweeted.

Buckner didn't miss his shot to share his joy either.

"Thank you everyone for all the love," he wrote on Instagram. "We are finally starting the family we’ve always wanted and youre the only one I want to share this blessing with. Love you babe @deenanicolemtv"

Cortese has had babies on the brain for quite a while. ET caught up with her last month when she said she was "still trying" for a baby, but was ready to be a mom "hopefully soon."

ET also spoke to the now-expectant mother back in March, where she said that being a mom would be her "dream" and that she "can't wait" to have a baby of her own. Additionally, Cortese revealed that being around her castmates' kids -- JWoww and Snooki both have two children -- increased her baby fever.

"Oh, yeah, I had baby fever," she said at the time. "We do plan on trying soon, so hopefully soon a little meatball will be on the way."

Here's more on Cortese's desire to be a mom:

RELATED CONTENT:

Deena Cortese Marries Longtime Love Chris Buckner -- See the 'Jersey Shore' Reunion!

'Jersey Shore' Star Deena Cortese Is Engaged to Longtime Love Chris Buckner -- See the Giant Ring!

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Teases How Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Will Overcome Jen Harley Drama (Exclusive)

Related Gallery