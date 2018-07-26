Is Pauly D Married? It Sure Looks That Way in 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Teaser

Mr. and Mrs. Pauly D?

In a newly released promo for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2, the 38-year-old DJ, who also goes by Paul DelVecchio, appears to be tying the knot with a special someone. With only the arms and torsos of the couple visible, it's unclear whether the wedding is real. Based on the apparent Elvis impersonator conducting the ceremony and the body types of the two people at the altar, a joke seems more likely.

The promo appears to take the maybe-marriage seriously, with the Elvis impersonator excitedly announcing, "Mr. and Mrs. Pauly D!"

MTV

Earlier this month, Us Weekly reported that Pauly D would appear on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with his ex-girlfriend, Aubrey O'Day. In April, however, Pauly D -- who has a five-year-old daughter, Amabella, with Amanda Markert -- confirmed to ET that he was currently single.

“Now, I’m even more picky when I pick women to actually meet [my daughter] or my mother -- only certain ones will meet them,” he said at the time. “I put my standards up a lot higher now.”

The DJ continued: “[Dating’s] just hard now because you gotta question the emotions and intentions. It’s hard dating in general. That’s why I’m single. You’re supposed to not look for her -- she’s supposed to just come, so I’m hoping that happens.”

In addition to Pauly D's possible wedding, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2 teaser also shows Deena Cortese announcing her baby news to her cast mates, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro holding his newborn daughter, Ariana, and Vinny Guadagnino getting slapped.

The MTV reality series returns for a second season with a two-hour premiere on Aug. 23.

In the meantime, check out ET's exclusive interview with Pauly D:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Jersey Shore' Star Pauly D Says Fatherhood Has Made Him 'Even More Picky' When Dating (Exclusive)

'Jersey Shore' Cast Reminisces About JWoww and Pauly D's Infamous Season 1 Hookup -- Watch!

Pauly D and Aubrey O'Day Call It Quits, Source Says

Related Gallery