'Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2' Trailer: The Crew Heads to Vegas -- and Angelina Wants Back In

What happens in Vegas don't actually stay there.

Jersey Shore continues theFamily Vacation in Sin City, and it looks like the crew is up to their old high jinks, and then some. The MTV series released its first trailer for season two on Thursday, showing Snooki and JWOWW getting wild in a hotel room, Deena announcing her pregnancy, The Situation in full-on wedding planning mode, and Pauly D seemingly getting full use out of a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

"All the memories and the flashbacks, why not keep this love fest going? There's no reason we should wait years to get together," Vinny asks in the trailer -- though it seems someone wants to crash the party.



"I went to lunch with Angelina. She wants to come to Vegas," Snooki tells the group -- who clearly isn't so receptive.

"If you thought Miami was nuts... what the f**k," Snooki teases.

Watch the promo below.

EMBED TK

Also featured in the trailer is Ronnie with his new baby girl he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley. Season one of Family Vacation showed a lot of Ronnie's relationship drama, and the cast teased that season two is no different.

“The thing that's cool about our show is there's no script,” Pauly D told ET in June. “That's real life -- that's a guy going through some real-life things."

"He had to deal with some temptations in Miami. How he dealt with those -- [other] people do [too] … they just don't document it on TV. [Viewers] got to live that with him and that's a struggle he's dealing with.”

“We really dive into that in the filming, this season,” the Situation promised.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2 premieres Thursday, Aug. 23 on MTV.

RELATED CONTENT:

Is Pauly D Married? It Sure Looks That Way in 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Teaser

‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Shares the Sweet Moment She Learned She Was Having a Baby Boy

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Arrested After Allegedly Dragging 'Jersey Shore' Star With Car

Related Gallery