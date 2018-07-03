‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Shares the Sweet Moment She Learned She Was Having a Baby Boy

Seeing blue!

Shortly after sharing her exciting pregnancy news, Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese posted a sweet video to Instagram of the moment she and her husband, Chris Buckner, learned they were having a baby boy.

In the clip, Deena and Chris anxiously look on as a pal takes a lighter into a bag, producing thick blue smoke. Chris lets out a cheer and jumps for joy as Deena cheers and claps. The MTV cameras were on location for the special moment as the couple’s friends and family congratulated them.

“The moment we found out we were having a son,” Deena captioned the video. Chris’ reaction was everything!!!! Uhg I love you @cbuckner_ I can’t wait to meet our son!”

The couple previously announced they were expecting their first child together in a series of social media posts, revealing the little meatball is due in December.

“Chis and I decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world our family is growing!” the reality star wrote. “We have a sweet little boy on the way!”

Deena kept mum on the subject when talking with ET’s Katie Krause last month, teasing that she was “still trying” for a baby of her own.

For more on Deena’s “baby fever,” watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Jersey Shore' Star Deena Cortese Is Pregnant With a Baby Boy

Deena Cortese Marries Longtime Love Chris Buckner -- See the 'Jersey Shore' Reunion!

'Jersey Shore' Star Deena Cortese Is Engaged to Longtime Love Chris Buckner -- See the Giant Ring!

Related Gallery