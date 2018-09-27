Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Files for Divorce From Roger Mathews

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is about to be a single woman.

The Jersey Shore star has split from her husband, Roger Mathews, ET confirms. JWoww filed for divorce two weeks ago in Ocean County, New Jersey, citing irreconcilable differences.

The split comes just a month before the couple's third wedding anniversary. The two tied the knot in October 2015, three years after getting engaged. JWoww's Jersey Shore co-stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola,and Deena Nicole Cortese stood by her side as bridesmaids.

JWoww and Roger share two kids together. Daughter Meilani was born in July 2014, and son Greyson was born in May 2016.

In a 2016 interview with ET, JWoww got real about her marriage to Roger, revealing that "there are deal breakers we would separate over."

"Cheating" or "things you can't go back in time" to fix were part of JWoww's list. "Thank god we have never had to deal with that. But I definitely wouldn't say it's not an option, because if you are truly unhappy, you shouldn't stay in a relationship," she said.

"You can have your happily ever after," she continued. "But it takes constant work. We've been together almost seven years. Day in, day out -- especially raising two children -- the differences of opinions on how to raise them, where to live, where to send our kids to school -- you have to find happy middle ground on those issues. In this day and age, I just feel like it’s easier to quit, and a lot of relationships do. We are just constantly trying to find that happy medium."

At the time, however, the reality star couldn't have been happier in her relationship. "He's my best friend," she gushed. "He's the only person in this world that puts me in my place, so I actually respect him even more for that, and I love him for that because he can call me out on my B.S."

Roger appeared on Jersey Shore, but not on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. On the show's second season this summer, JWoww opened up about their son's developmental issues, revealing that he hadn't yet started speaking.

"To everyone that tuned into @jerseyshore last night and messaged, commented etc about @greysonmathews with similar stories or just showing love I can't thank you enough," JWoww wrote on Instagram at the time. "As a mother, I will go to the moon and back for my kids... no question. I live my life differently because of them. To find out Greyson is 'behind' or 'delayed' crushed me... but only for a moment... that moment came from wanting to have 'perfect children' and 'how could this happen to me?'... but Grey is PERFECT and it CAN happen to anyone."

