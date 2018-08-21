Snooki Reveals She's 'Trying Now' for Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is ready to become a mother all over again!

The Jersey Shore star attended the 2018 MTV VMAs in New York City on Monday, where ET’s Keltie Knight got the exciting news.

“I’m trying now,” Polizzi said when asked about possibly having another child someday soon with husband Jionni LaValle. “I’m practicing now. It’s going good. I’m not pregnant yet but, I mean, we’ve been practicing for a month now so…” The couple already has two kids together, 5-year-old Lorenzo and 3-year-old Giovanna.

Snooki also shed some light on what fans can expect to see in the upcoming second season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which starts off with the gang traveling to Las Vegas before heading to their old stomping ground on the East Coast.

“It was hard for me, you know, leaving the babies, obviously,” she said. “But it's such a good time to honestly go away for five days, just be yourself and not care about ‘Oh, we have to wake up at 7 a.m., make the kids lunch, go to school.’ It's a nice getaway, but at some point I'm like, ‘All right, it's time to go home.’ But honestly, it was such a good time.”

The 30-year-old TV personality also weighed in on MTV revealing that a reboot at The Hills is on the way with a new promo during the awards show.

“I'm super excited,” she responded. “I grew up on The Hills, so I just think bringing old-school reality, even though they're scripted a little bit, but bringing back the old shows that we loved… I feel like it's amazing because that's when TV was great.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2 premieres on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

